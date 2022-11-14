Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
NOLA.com
$4 million bond set for Kenner man accused of raping 11-year-old boy
A Jefferson Parish judge on Wednesday set bond at more than $4 million for a Kenner man accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old boy, the second such allegation against him, according to court records. Lance Green, 39, was arrested Nov. 10 and booked with eight counts of first-degree rape of...
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
NOLA.com
Gramercy man gets 30 years in 2019 manslaughter
A 30-year-old Gramercy man who fatally shot another man and then stood over him and shouted at him has been given a 30-year prison sentence, St. James Parish prosecutors said Thursday. Quannae Clark, 30, admitted to shooting Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times while in the parking lot...
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
brproud.com
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
houmatimes.com
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI after BAC comes back over twice the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 12. A vehicle driven by Orlando Velazquez, 46, of Geismar, crashed at E Groner Ave. and Upton Dr. The responding deputy made contact with Velazquez and...
wbrz.com
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he stopped to try to help at the scene of a crash on North Boulevard, an eyewitness said. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. An update on the case was published on November 18, 2022. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
brproud.com
Two arrested, over 10.5 grams of fentanyl and meth seized in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – A collaboration between two local agencies led to the arrest of Ashley Scales and David Jones. The Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division worked together to catch these two alleged drug dealers. Intelligence from both law enforcement agencies led to the...
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to steal more than $2,000 worth of perfume. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October. The deputy said...
pelicanpostonline.com
GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide
The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
wbrz.com
Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
