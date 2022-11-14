Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Open House Scheduled
Ohio Hi-Point will be holding a Ribbon Cutting and Building Open House. The event will be held on Thursday December 1st at 4pm. Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is located at 2280 St. Rt. 540 in Bellefontaine.
Window Wonderland and Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade Announced
The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
Food Pass Out In Forest This Saturday
The Forest Church of God will be doing a Food Pass out this coming Saturday November 19th from 1pm until 3pm. The food Pass Out will be at the Forest Church of God located at 109 W Lima Street in Forest.
Obituary for Jolene “Jodi” Bays
A graveside committal service for Jolene “Jodi” Bays will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the St. Mary’s (Grove) Cemetery in Kenton with Father Ed Shikina officiating. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Everyone attending the services or visitation is invited to wear their favorite Michigan or Ohio State apparel.
False Active Shooter Alerts at Regional Schools Wednesday
The first occurred in Allen County at around 9:40 Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s office received a call stating an active shooter was at Lima Temple Christian School with multiple injuries. Within 3 minutes law enforcement was on scene and began assessing the situation. This first search of the building was done within minutes, and it became immediately clear that the report of an active shooter was false.
Wyandot County Deputy Presented Award
Wednesday Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was present the medal of honor award during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Todd Frey was able to present the award for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10, 2022 tragic shooting that took place in the Village of Carey.
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
Work on Christmas Display at Forest Park Underway
The Charlie Brown Christmas Crew started work on the 2022 display at Gormley Park in Forest this past weekend. The crew made a very good start at making this year even better, but the work is not done yet. More information on events will be released soon. Anyone still wishing...
Another High Speed Chase on Tuesday Morning
On Tuesday morning at around 10:15 am, Detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle leaving the village of Carey. Detectives then followed the suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect then fled in the vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph and leading officers on a 20-mile chase.
Obituary for Shirley F. Castle
A graveside service for Shirley F. Castle will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Shirley passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and...
HN Represents at Ohio School Board Association’s Student Achievement Fair
Hardin Northern’s History and Science departments were represented by high school students at the Ohio School Board Association’s Student Achievement Fair in Columbus. Students in Joe Foster’s History Brigade shared about their club’s activities, including their Living History Day and Living Memory projects, and students in Nancy Souder and Brian Reeves’ Physics class demonstrated Bernoulli’s Principle with their wind tunnel design.
Obituary for Charles E. Wright
Charles E. Wright age 90 of Forest, died at Bridge Hospice Care Center on Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Hancock County to the late Glen and Ethel (Drew) Wright. He married Carol L. McDaniel on Nov. 1, 1951, she preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2014.
Regional Football Teams Still In Playoffs
A couple of Regional High School Football teams will be continuing their hunt in the playoffs. The OHSAA released their final regional pairings. Allen East will play Maria Stein Marion Local in Wapakoneta for a Division 6 region 24 Regional Championship and a trip to the State Semifinal. Lima Central...
Obituary for Carol Ann Conover
Carol Ann Conover age 82 of Forest, died at Vancrest of Ada on Nov. 12, 2022. She was born on Jan. 17, 1940 in Hardin Co. to the late Clarence James and Beulah Louise (Green) McKee. She married Darrell Brandyberry and then married Robert Conover, who preceded her in death.
