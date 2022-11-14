It took some time and he had the Arkansas fanbase sweating it out as he took visits, but five-star Baye Fall finally committed to Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Fall gives them high school recruit No. 2 to go along with four-star guard Layden Blocker from the class of 2023 moving them into the top 25 of the Composite team rankings for 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO