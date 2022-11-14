Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Neonicotinoid causes ASD-like symptoms in chicks, finds study
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a group of disabilities due to atypical brain development. Individuals with ASD have difficulties in social communication and interaction. Diverse causes of ASD are hypothesized, but most of them remain to be understood. A vast research effort has thus been invested to develop appropriate animal models to study the causes.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Doctors Say You Should Avoid These 4 Popular Supplements—and Take These Ones Instead
When it comes to supplements, it can be hard to tell the difference between ones that live up to the hype from ones that are overrated. While vitamins and minerals are crucial to our overall well-being, taking them in the form of supplements may cause health issues, especially if you are combining too many.
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
EatingWell
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
What are the best supplements for sleep?
If you are someone who is experiencing poor sleep, you may wish to consider taking a sleep supplement to help improve this. There are numerous sleep supplements widely available that are safe but it can be hard to know which one to choose as their efficacy ranges. Here, we’ve examined the best supplements for sleep as supported by medical research and recommended by health professionals.
EatingWell
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
cohaitungchi.com
Beets and Diabetes: Everything You Need to Know
Beets are the beauties of the garden-vibrant red and full of powerful health-promoting nutrients. But, are they a good choice if you have diabetes? Here’s everything you need to know about beets and diabetes!. Beets are a favorite among people of all ages and it’s no surprise why! They’re...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
Yahoo!
I was 22, single and didn’t want children – now I have triplets
Bethany Harris, 22, was young, free and single, when she discovered she was pregnant with triplets. She lives in Milton Keynes with her children, Hope, Athena and CJ, who were born in December 2021. A single mum, she works as a duty manager in a restaurant. Here's her story... “I...
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress
Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
MedicalXpress
People with diabetes may benefit more from a pancreas transplant than other treatments
Results of pancreas transplantation continue to improve and up to 90% of recipients with diabetes enjoy freedom from both insulin therapy and the need for close glucose monitoring following the procedure, according to a new paper published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Pancreas transplantation is a type...
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
