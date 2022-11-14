ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1524ES_0jATuQjF00

Ralphie’s house is for sale. The home that was featured in the film “A Christmas Story” is now being listed by realtor Hoff & Leigh.

The house is located in Cleveland and is now a museum dedicated to the 1983 film, WJW reported.

The listing, which appeared on the museum’s Facebook page on Monday, said the house was built in 1895 and the most recent purchase was via eBay in December 2004.

The New York Times reported that the current owner, Brian Jones, paid $150,000 for the property without seeing it.

After renovations to take the home back to the way it looked when Ralphie got his Red Ryder BB gun and when his “old man” got his major award, the home opened its doors to the public, offering tours to more than a million guests.

Not only is the house for sale, but the entire area, which stretches across 1.3 acres, is part of the deal, according to the museum’s website.

The deal, which does not have an asking price, includes:

  • The main house.
  • The separate museum, complete with costumes, props, photos and a firetruck.
  • A gift shop.
  • The Bumpus House.
  • A rental property.
  • Parking lots.
  • Two empty lots.

The listing price has not been released, the “Today” show reported.

The real estate company told CBS News that only “qualified buyers” who sign confidentiality agreements will find out how much the sellers are asking.

The current owners said they are still open for business during the sale, with extended holiday hours starting next week.

The sale was announced days before a sequel to the original film is ready to be released. “A Christmas Story Christmas” will stream on HBO Max starting Nov. 17, “Today” reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 27

TribeFan1
3d ago

I think what’s really amazing is that the movie was released nearly 40 years ago and is still a Christmas classic:) I remember my (long passed) mother working on the team that did the food catering for the cast and filming crew.

Reply
17
Moon Pie
2d ago

The sequel to the movie that starts November 17th will star the original Ralphie and original kids as adults. Peter Billingslee (Ralphie) said in an interview that they built a replica of this house and surrounding ones in the neighborhood.....

Reply
5
lexit movement.org
3d ago

Is that furnace fixed yet?

Reply(1)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!

We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Looper

Small Details You Missed In A Christmas Story Christmas

Christmas movies can be divided into two groups: the classics and everything else. And when it comes to classics (especially "modern classics"), few can rival "A Christmas Story." Its ability to capture the angst, fun, and frustration of the holidays, especially through the eyes of a child, is nearly unrivaled. If anything the biggest complaint people might have is that they've seen it so many times it's become blasé (no doubt in part because TBS airs it for 24 hours every Christmas).
KLFY.com

Best Christmas living room decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From watching a classic holiday movie to opening presents, the living room is often the center of the Christmas season in the home. Finding the perfect decorations for your living room can make these holiday moments even more special. With so many decorations to choose from, like trees, lights, garland and stockings, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start or what decorations to add to your already existing collection.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy