Wilmington High School (WHS) recently released its list of November Students of the Month. The Business Department at WHS would like to nominate Sabrina Campos as the student of the month. Sabrina is an exceptional, multi-talented student who demonstrates maturity, attention to detail, creativity, thoroughness, understanding, and proficiency in her work. She shows great understanding and skill in her classes and consistently earns exceptional grades. Her artistic skills are extraordinarily impressive, and she demonstrates great character. Her positive attitude and attentiveness stand out among her peers. Congrats Sabrina! You will certainly be successful as you navigate your future path.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO