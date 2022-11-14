Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WHS November Students of the Month
Wilmington High School (WHS) recently released its list of November Students of the Month. The Business Department at WHS would like to nominate Sabrina Campos as the student of the month. Sabrina is an exceptional, multi-talented student who demonstrates maturity, attention to detail, creativity, thoroughness, understanding, and proficiency in her work. She shows great understanding and skill in her classes and consistently earns exceptional grades. Her artistic skills are extraordinarily impressive, and she demonstrates great character. Her positive attitude and attentiveness stand out among her peers. Congrats Sabrina! You will certainly be successful as you navigate your future path.
wnewsj.com
WHS junior wins big at NAILE
WILMINGTON — Haley Schneder, a junior at Wilmington High School, recently competed and won the overall Intermediate Swine Showmanship contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky. “NAILE is the world’s largest purebred livestock show and is considered a major livestock event. The exhibitors and...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington HR director speaks to Rotary Club
Brad Reynolds, City of Wilmington HR Director, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Reynolds spoke to the club about leadership.
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
Wilmington High School senior Sophie Huffman will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay, an NCAA Division II institution located in northwest Ohio. In the photo, from left to right, Rex Huffman, Sophie Huffman, Shannon Bone, Curt Bone.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Garden Club holds Nov. meeting
Babs Sabick, OAGC Design Developer, was the speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. A note of precaution—if using a candle, do not light it. By keeping the Oasis wet, the arrangement can last from two to three weeks.
Times Gazette
HHS class of 1970 holds birthday celebration
Members of the Hillsboro High School class of 1970 gathered last Saturday for a birthday celebration since most of the members of the class are turning 70 this year. It was a great, fun-filled weekend sharing memories and catching up with alumni not seen in a while. No identification for the picture was provided.
wnewsj.com
Homelessness Coalition to hold community forum
The Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) will hold a community forum Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The event, which will be held in the Moyer Community Room at the Wilmington Municipal Building, will provide an update on ongoing coordinated efforts to respond to homelessness in Clinton County. “The...
wnewsj.com
Settlemyre appointed to Clinton Co. Board of Health
WILMINGTON – At a special meeting of the Clinton County Health District Advisory Council (DAC) last week, Patricia “Patti” Settlemyre, BSN, RN, was appointed to the Clinton County Board of Health. The DAC is comprised of the presidents of Clinton County’s 13 boards of township trustees, the...
Times Gazette
Highland County Humane Society has reorganized
The Highland County Humane Society has a new board, board president and shelter director. At its annual meeting this week Humane Society elected Jenn Thomas as board president, Misty Carter as a board member and Richelle Fair as the new shelter director. Thomas and Carter join Sarah Roe (board treasurer)...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill getting ready for its 35th year
CLIFTON — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is coming back to show its Christmas light display for its 35th year. >>Crews investigating car into house in Northridge, porch and fence damaged. The lights will be turned on November 25 through December 30, according to a spokesperson. “You know...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester Public Library to feature several free programs
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Public Library features several exciting free programs upcoming in November. The library hosts its first-ever Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, Nov. 18. Children may drop off their stuffed animals, dolls or toy action figures between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday for their friend’s sleepover. All participants will receive a plush animal to help keep them company while their friend attends the sleepover. Children can pick up their friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will receive a fun photo from the sleepover.
Sinclair student from Uganda killed in I-70 crash in Clark County
Sinclair Community College is mourning the loss of one of its own after a student was killed in a crash in Clark County. Elvis Kikuba, 21, was studying engineering at Sinclair and had plans of eventually getting his Ph.D., according to an online fundraiser. The fundraiser said he wanted to...
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
Springfield narrows search for next police chief
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
