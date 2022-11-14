Read full article on original website
WSLS
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. – Three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a bus as they returned from a field trip each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean...
WSLS
ACC to honor victims of deadly UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC announced its plans to honor the victims of the tragedy on UVA grounds that happened earlier this week. In remembrance of the three lives lost during the shooting, the ACC plans to produce Virginia helmet decals which they said will be worn by every school.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
WSLS
Parents, students, officials pay their respects to victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While laying flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium on the University of Virginia grounds, Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged no words nor action will bring comfort to the families experiencing this “horrific” loss. “It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,”...
WSLS
Witness says UVA shooting suspect didn’t shoot at random, targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia shooting suspect, Chris Jones Jr, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning, and during the hearing, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney said a witness told police that the attack wasn’t random. The shocking details emerged during court, describing...
WSLS
UVA Athletics remembers three football players killed in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It was a very emotional press conference where University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy. Elliott said there are several counselors available for players right now and they are trying to spend as much time together as possible.
WSLS
UVA officials: School was investigating suspect’s possible gun possession, but disciplinary report was never sent
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A University of Virginia spokesperson has confirmed that not only did the school know that the suspect in the tragic shooting possibly had a gun, but when school officials went to take disciplinary action against suspect Chris Jones, the report was never sent. University spokesperson Brian...
WSLS
Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
WSLS
Elliott: healing process has begun for UVA football
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.
WSLS
Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
WSLS
UVA students looking pleased to see comfort dogs on grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Students are trying to cope after dealing with a traumatic incident. More students have come to the Beta Bridge to visit the growing memorial with flowers and left messages of hope to make sure the three football players who passed away are not forgotten.
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
WSLS
Lynchburg police looking for vehicle involved in shooting that left one hurt
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 11:11 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a vehicle they say may have been involved in a shooting that happened on Thursday. A large, dark-colored SUV occupied by two men was seen driving away from the scene at a high speed on Florida Avenue, toward Campbell Avenue. It was initially unclear if the vehicle was involved.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents frustrated, worried after multiple shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police responded to their third gun-related incident within the span of 48 hours on Thursday afternoon. The shooting is the fourth incident to happen in Lynchburg in less than a week. Thursday’s shooting was near the James Crossing Apartments. Police found a man with a gunshot...
WSLS
18-year-old convicted in connection with October 2021 armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with an armed robbery that happened last October, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. On Oct. 7, 2021, around 3:32 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department got reports of a robbery and shots fired in the...
WSLS
Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after police investigate nearby incidents, dismissals delayed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed. We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.
WSLS
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
