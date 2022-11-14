CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.

