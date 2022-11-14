ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WSLS

ACC to honor victims of deadly UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC announced its plans to honor the victims of the tragedy on UVA grounds that happened earlier this week. In remembrance of the three lives lost during the shooting, the ACC plans to produce Virginia helmet decals which they said will be worn by every school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Elliott: healing process has begun for UVA football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year coach Tony Elliott was very emotional in his remarks in front of dozens of reporters Tuesday afternoon. He shared that the healing process has begun, it’s continuing and will continue for quite some time for not only the team, community and school. But also for him individually. Ellioitt said he met with the team for the first time Monday and shared just how raw and how tough that was.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

UVA students looking pleased to see comfort dogs on grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Students are trying to cope after dealing with a traumatic incident. More students have come to the Beta Bridge to visit the growing memorial with flowers and left messages of hope to make sure the three football players who passed away are not forgotten.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police looking for vehicle involved in shooting that left one hurt

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 11:11 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a vehicle they say may have been involved in a shooting that happened on Thursday. A large, dark-colored SUV occupied by two men was seen driving away from the scene at a high speed on Florida Avenue, toward Campbell Avenue. It was initially unclear if the vehicle was involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg residents frustrated, worried after multiple shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police responded to their third gun-related incident within the span of 48 hours on Thursday afternoon. The shooting is the fourth incident to happen in Lynchburg in less than a week. Thursday’s shooting was near the James Crossing Apartments. Police found a man with a gunshot...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

