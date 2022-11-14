Read full article on original website
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Ohio home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Rescue Foxes Find Forever Home in Ohio Family's 90-Acre Ranch
"We would sit in our recliners and cuddle these babies as they slept on us," fox lover Lynne Morrow told Newsweek.
‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ohio
Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff's Office from an alleged neglect situation in Ashland.
Winning lotto tickets sold in Ohio; Dozens more available
The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
cleveland19.com
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Humane Society leads rescue of horses, other animals in Ohio suspected neglect case
ASHLAND, Ohio — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued Wednesday in the investigation of a suspected neglect case in Ashland led by the Humane Society of the United States. >> Preble County woman admits to killing her 93-year-old grandmother, police say. The Humane Society...
25newsnow.com
German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home
CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
Body of missing Ohio man found buried in field
The body of a missing Cleveland man was found buried in a field over the weekend.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages
"As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8.
Wayne County sheriff looking for missing man
Robert Barker, 61, from Wooster Township, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Facebook post.
Winter storm watch: How much snow is coming?
Showers are expected to move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been a game-changer in the digital age, allowing the hospital system's patients to make appointments, check medical records and billing, and do so many other things from the comfort of their computer or smartphone screens. One notable aspect has been MyChart messaging,...
