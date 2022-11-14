Andy Bell has been a part of some of the most venerated British rock music of all time, serving as vocalist and guitarist for Oxford band Ride – creators of two of the greatest shoegaze albums of all time in the form of Nowhere and Going Blank Again – as well as a member of Oasis, Beady Eye, and a solo artist. Forming Ride with Mark Gardener, Laurence Colbert and Steve Queralt in the late 80s, the band quickly signed to Creation Records and became one of the most successful acts on the label. Over the next decade, Ride would traverse a variety of sounds and styles and work with current and future stars including Nigel Godrich, John Leckie and George Drakoulias.

