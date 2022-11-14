Read full article on original website
Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
PBS announces Judy Woodruff's Newshour successors
Judy Woodruff will be replaced by the PBS Newshour's chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and chief Washington correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. The PBS Newshour will launch with the new co-anchors on Monday, January 2nd. Nawaz joined the Newshour in 2018 and has served as the primary substitute anchor. She previously served as an anchor and correspondent at ABC News and received a Peabody award for her reporting on global plastic pollution. Bennet joined PBS in 2022. He previously worked for MSNBC as a White House Correspondent and substitute anchor. He is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award. Both anchors will continue to contribute to NBC and MSNBC. A new anchor for PBS News Weekend will be announced soon.
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Barbra Streisand remembers the first time she 'felt the warmth of a spotlight'
Barbra Streisand was just 18 years old in 1960, the year that she started singing at a club in Manhattan called The Bon Soir. Recordings of her made there just a couple of years later were supposed to comprise her debut album; in the end, they were shelved in favor of studio recordings, an environment she says she prefers anyways.
Steve Martin tells the story of his career — through cartoons
Steve Martin has been a renaissance man for decades. His career has ranged from stand-up, to Saturday Night Live, to banjo playing. He's been in what feels like a million movies, and he's been lauded for his latest success, the series, Only Murders in the Building. At the heart of...
Post your questions for Ride’s Andy Bell
Andy Bell has been a part of some of the most venerated British rock music of all time, serving as vocalist and guitarist for Oxford band Ride – creators of two of the greatest shoegaze albums of all time in the form of Nowhere and Going Blank Again – as well as a member of Oasis, Beady Eye, and a solo artist. Forming Ride with Mark Gardener, Laurence Colbert and Steve Queralt in the late 80s, the band quickly signed to Creation Records and became one of the most successful acts on the label. Over the next decade, Ride would traverse a variety of sounds and styles and work with current and future stars including Nigel Godrich, John Leckie and George Drakoulias.
Steve Jobs' worn-out Birkenstocks sell for $218,000 at auction
Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York City on Sunday. The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," according to the auction house. It's...
