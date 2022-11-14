Read full article on original website
RED BANK: SPARED HOUSE TO GET SPRUCE-UP
The new owners of 26 Wallace Street plan to refurbish it as a single-family home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Philip Cardelfe at the HPC meeting Wednesday, above, and the front porch as seen in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) He also intends...
RED BANK: PARK CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVES
After a short trip from Middletown, Red Bank’s annual centerpiece Christmas tree is up and ready for trimming in Riverside Gardens Park. The tree, donated by Kristine and Brian Ortiz of the township’s Fairview section, was trucked into town and installed in the park Sunday morning. It’s slated...
RED BANK: MAN FACES ‘UPSKIRTING’ CHARGES
A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.
RED BANK REGIONAL TEACHER ARRESTED
An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is...
RED BANK: BROAD STREET ‘VAULT’ SOLD
After a long-overdue sprucing-up and revival as office space, a prominent building in downtown Red Bank changed hands late last month,. redbankgreen has learned. Though designed for the First National Bank, the building was occupied by Red Bank Trust Company, which absorbed First National in May 1914, just as construction was completed. (Article from Red Bank Register archive via Red Bank Public Library.)
RED BANK: DETOURS, FOUR-WAY STOP COMING
Motorists who travel Spring Street in Red Bank will need to adjust for some temporary changes resulting from road work this week and next. And there will be a permanent change in place once the work is done: a new four-way stop intersection. The borough council recently approved a four-way...
RED BANK: NEWCOMER TO LEAD MAJOR CHANGE
Mayor-elect Billy Portman, left, with Mayor Pasquale Menna at a campaign celebration at the Dublin House Pub Tuesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s 114-year run under the “borough” form of government is now officially slated to end next summer. And the...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 10/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mechanic St., the owner reported items stolen from a vehicle. The reported stolen items were one pair of Fendi sunglasses valued at $500.00, one pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $400.00, US Currency in the amount of $100.00, and a NJ Driver’s License. Ptl. Frank Metta.
RED BANK: HISTORIC REFERENDUM ON BALLOT
Red Bank would still be known as the “Borough of Red Bank,” even if the form of government is changed by referendum, Charter Study commissioners say. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. While Red Bank’s 114-year run under a “borough” form of...
RED BANK: AUTO STOLEN FROM CAR WASH
In yet another brazen auto theft, a thief stole a freshly cleaned luxury vehicle from a Red Bank car wash Monday, police confirmed. On Wednesday, police Chief Darren McConnell said a 2019 BMW 740 was taken from Butch’s Lube ‘n Wash on Newman Springs Road. As described in...
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK SETS INTERIM SPACE
Red Bank’s Lunch Break will move to an interim location during construction on its home facilities, the social services nonprofit announced Wednesday. A rendering of the Lunch Break makeover now underway on Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Rendering by Kellenyi Johnson Wagner. Click to enlarge.) Starting Friday, meal service, pantry...
RED BANK: GOP ATTACKS AT RACE’S END
The council candidates, clockwise from top center, are Mark Taylor, John Jackson, Jonathan Maciel Penney and Angela Mirandi. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Republicans went on the offensive in the closing days of the race for two seats on the Red Bank council, to be decided in Tuesday’s election.
RED BANK: ARREST MADE IN BURGLARY SPREE
Onajii Campbell, 32 years old, faces multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday. Campbell is in custody and currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, McConnell said. The arrest resulted from an investigation that began...
RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE SHINES
Kissed by sunshine and warm weather, the 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade drew hundreds of costumed celebrants for a joyful march down Broad Street Sunday. redbankgreen‘s photos from the parade below. If you value redbankgreen‘s photo coverage of community events, please become a financial supporter for as little...
RED BANK: PARKER LAUNCHES ADDITION
A planned addition to the Parker Family Health Center. Below, founder Dr. Eugene Cheslock. (Rendering by SOME Architects; photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) It will also provide the “summation” of a vision long held by center’s founder, he told a gathering at a groundbreaking ceremony.
RED BANK: LYNCH SCHOLARSHIP FUNDED
Lynch scholar David ‘Louie’ Connolly, center, with Monsignor Joseph Rosie and RBC President Bob Abatemarco. Below, Ann Marie and Dennis Lynch. (Click to enlarge.) Red Bank Catholic (RBC) is honored to announce the endowment of the Dennis P. Lynch ’59 Merit Scholarship. The scholarship has been generously donated by the Lynch Family, in memory of Dennis’s exemplary character and love of his alma mater.
RED BANK: STATION RAZED FOR APARTMENTS
A onetime gas station-turned-gym in downtown Red Bank was razed Tuesday. The property as it appeared in May, 2021, above, and a depiction of the proposed building from the same viewpoint, below. (Photos by Allan Bass and John T. Ward; rendering by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.) The plan calls...
RED BANK: SALERNO PLAN TO GET VOTE?
After three years of revisions and hearings, Michael Salerno’s proposal for 46 apartments in downtown Red Bank appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night. The plan calls for a four-story building encompassing the sites of an existing office building at 121 Monmouth Street, as well as the former Big Man’s West, a concert venue owned by late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, both of which would be demolished.
RED BANK: VNA PLANS HEALTH CENTER MOVE
What’s Going On Here at the space formerly occupied by the Lambs & Wolves hair salon on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank?. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to relocate its Red Bank Primary Care Center, now at 188 East Bergen Place, to the building at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station.
