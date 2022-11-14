Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Snowplow Drivers Are Ready For Winter
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s snowplow drivers got their first test of the season this week and are ready for more. St. Cloud Assitant Public Works Director Brian Schoenecker says they will start clearing the roads when the snow starts piling up. “When we hit that inch-and-a-half mark, that’s when we’re putting the plows on. The first roads we’re going to go after are the heavy traffic roads. We’ll open them up first and focus our attention on them. Those are our priority.”
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
No Changes Will be Made to St. Cloud Parking Rules
(KNSI) — Don’t expect any changes to parking around St. Cloud. Debate over changing the winter parking restrictions and the Pilot Parking Plus program ended Monday with an agreement not to change dates and to make the parking program permanent. An idea was proposed to start the winter...
Final Yard Waste Collection Day in St. Cloud Monday
(KNSI) – With St. Cloud’s compost site closing, Monday will be the last day of the season to get your yard waste bags to the curb. Brush, grass clippings, leaves, and tree waste are all accepted. St. Cloud Public Works says to have bags out for pickup by 6:00 a.m. The bags can be purchased at Coborn’s, Cash Wise and city hall.
Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Awards Presented
(KNSI) – The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation presented ten awards to those who keep people safe in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns County. The awards are for first responders, community organizations, partners or people who’ve supported public safety in the St. Cloud area. The Law Enforcement Team...
St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022
The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022. The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Donate a Thanksgiving Dinner to a Local Needy Family with Copper Lantern St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Copper Lantern in St. Cloud is now accepting Thanksgiving meal orders from anyone who would like to donate one to a local family in need. The restaurant is working with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota to help find families who could use the extra hand. To be involved, go to the Copper Lantern’s website and type donate in the notes section of your order. All orders are due by Tuesday at midnight.
Twin Cities likely to see largest November temperature swing in more than 40 years
(FOX 9) - Early November warmth is nothing new. A mid- to late-November chill is also nothing new. But getting both of them in the same year? Far. Less. Common. Just a little over two weeks after we experienced the second-warmest November day on record, temperatures could get very close to dropping below zero in what could be the largest swing in temperatures during the month since the 1970s.
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Minnesota Launches Fire Prevention Tool for Departments
(KNSI) – After years of planning, new software is giving Minnesota’s fire departments help to prevent fires and save lives. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division has launched the Fire Risk Analysis Tool. The program maps which areas have the most fires and what causes them. Departments can use the data to identify high-risk populations and staffing needs at fire stations, strategize where to build future fire stations and figure out which neighborhoods need public education about fire prevention.
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
Southside Safety Walks Happening Thursday and Friday
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Police Department’s Safe Streets Initiative is changing course. Initially implemented over the summer, it focused then on extra patrols and more traditional police work. On Thursday and Friday, it will add several partner organizations and turn into more of an outreach effort. Community Response...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Winter in Minnesota Has Arrived!
Snow has begun to fall across Minnesota, which paired with the December like temperatures, means that winter is close. Retired SCSU Meteorologist Bob Weisman says a line of slow moving winter-like storms is moving across Minnesota today. This will continue the ongoing chances of light and/or intermediate snowfall across the state and into the arrowhead.
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
