CLEMSON – If Clemson football is going to make a championship run, the Tigers will do it by running with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior starter took some knocks because of a sluggish offense against Syracuse and Notre Dame. He was benched in both, albeit once for two plays. When things got started last week against Louisville, the plan was to put Uiagalelei out there early to deliver those knocks and keep going.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO