ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball routs Clemson, takes first lead in rivalry series

CLEMSON — South Carolina women's basketball earned its 12th consecutive win over Clemson on Thursday, routing the Tigers, 85-31 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Gamecocks (3-0) took their first-ever lead in the all-time series against Clemson (3-1) with the win, now leading 34-33. When coach Dawn Staley took over the program in 2008, South Carolina trailed 32-21.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football coaches, players still wary of Miami Hurricanes despite recent dominance

CLEMSON – When Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes were expected to pack an immediate wallop, to bring strut and swagger to a league in dire need of a jolt. The inclusion of “The U” was supposed to result in a significant upgrade, providing ACC football with another perennial contender for national honors as well as adding a “bad boy” persona to an assemblage with a reputation for being a bit stoic and stodgy.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Why Clemson football's run to postseason depends on how well D.J. Uiagalelei runs

CLEMSON – If Clemson football is going to make a championship run, the Tigers will do it by running with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior starter took some knocks because of a sluggish offense against Syracuse and Notre Dame. He was benched in both, albeit once for two plays. When things got started last week against Louisville, the plan was to put Uiagalelei out there early to deliver those knocks and keep going.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Here's where Clemson landed in the third College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson moved up one spot to No. 9 Tuesday night in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. The Tigers debuted at No. 4 in the initial rankings on Nov. 1, then slipped to No. 10 last Tuesday following a 35-14 loss at unranked Notre Dame. But a 31-16 victory Saturday against Louisville put the Tigers back on an upward track as they battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball score vs. USC Upstate: Live updates, what to know

Clemson basketball is set to face a third straight in-state team to open the season. The Tigers play host Tuesday night to USC Upstate at Littlejohn Coliseum. They opened with a with an 80-69 home win against The Citadel and lost Friday at South Carolina, 60-58. Clemson and USC Upstate...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy