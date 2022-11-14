Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball routs Clemson, takes first lead in rivalry series
CLEMSON — South Carolina women's basketball earned its 12th consecutive win over Clemson on Thursday, routing the Tigers, 85-31 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Gamecocks (3-0) took their first-ever lead in the all-time series against Clemson (3-1) with the win, now leading 34-33. When coach Dawn Staley took over the program in 2008, South Carolina trailed 32-21.
blufftontoday.com
Top South Carolina football RBs Marshawn Lloyd, Christian Beal-Smith out vs Tennessee Vols
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be without both starting running backs for the second week in a row due to injuries. Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith were both ruled out against Tennessee. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) take on the No. 5 Vols (9-1, 5-1) in their final...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football coaches, players still wary of Miami Hurricanes despite recent dominance
CLEMSON – When Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes were expected to pack an immediate wallop, to bring strut and swagger to a league in dire need of a jolt. The inclusion of “The U” was supposed to result in a significant upgrade, providing ACC football with another perennial contender for national honors as well as adding a “bad boy” persona to an assemblage with a reputation for being a bit stoic and stodgy.
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football's run to postseason depends on how well D.J. Uiagalelei runs
CLEMSON – If Clemson football is going to make a championship run, the Tigers will do it by running with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior starter took some knocks because of a sluggish offense against Syracuse and Notre Dame. He was benched in both, albeit once for two plays. When things got started last week against Louisville, the plan was to put Uiagalelei out there early to deliver those knocks and keep going.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football bowl projections: Liberty, Vegas bowls in lead after Florida loss
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football's hopes for a seventh win were all but dashed in last week's 38-6 loss at Florida, but the Gamecocks already reached bowl eligibility with their sixth win over Vanderbilt. South Carolina's projections are all over the map after Week 11 — literally. The two...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football center Mason Trotter from Dorman High School calls it a career
Clemson center Mason Trotter's playing career has taken a hike. Trotter, a junior offensive lineman from Dorman High School, had back surgery in September and has since decided he will not return to the field. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shared the news Wednesday after practice. "They had to do back...
blufftontoday.com
Here's where Clemson landed in the third College Football Playoff rankings
Clemson moved up one spot to No. 9 Tuesday night in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. The Tigers debuted at No. 4 in the initial rankings on Nov. 1, then slipped to No. 10 last Tuesday following a 35-14 loss at unranked Notre Dame. But a 31-16 victory Saturday against Louisville put the Tigers back on an upward track as they battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.
blufftontoday.com
How South Carolina football is 'reshaping' offensive identity with Marshawn Lloyd injury
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football had failures on both sides of the ball in a 38-6 loss to Florida, headlined by the offense's low production against one of the weakest defenses in the SEC. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called the performance in Gainesville "rock bottom." The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football commit has score to settle with cousin in Daniel vs. Powdersville quarterfinal
Late Thursday night, Powdersville pummeled Chester in the AAA playoffs, Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams sent a text to his cousin. The recipient of the message from the Patriots' standout running back was Clemson commit Misun “Tink” Kelley, a star player for the Daniel Lions. Daniel (12-0) would...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball score vs. USC Upstate: Live updates, what to know
Clemson basketball is set to face a third straight in-state team to open the season. The Tigers play host Tuesday night to USC Upstate at Littlejohn Coliseum. They opened with a with an 80-69 home win against The Citadel and lost Friday at South Carolina, 60-58. Clemson and USC Upstate...
blufftontoday.com
'Don't lose sight of what's real': Shane Beamer on criticism, progress for South Carolina football
COLUMBIA — After South Carolina football beat Vanderbilt on Nov. 5, with star running back Marshawn Lloyd out with an injury, coach Shane Beamer called out the doom and gloom mindset of some Gamecocks fans and encouraged them to "find some joy." After the Gamecocks were blown out 38-6...
blufftontoday.com
Will Shipley's high school coach on Clemson football RB's hurdle TD: 'The whole play was amazing'
CLEMSON – When Clemson running back Will Shipley hurdled a Louisville defender en route to a 25-yard touchdown run Saturday afternoon, it left fans stunned and amazed. But the least surprised viewer was Andy Capone – Shipley’s high school coach in Weddington, North Carolina. “He is who...
blufftontoday.com
Here's how Clemson basketball beat USC Upstate behind Alex Hemenway's 3-point shooting
CLEMSON – Alex Hemenway attempted one 3-pointer in Clemson's previous game. Hemenway, a senior who is one of the best long-distance shooters in the ACC at 41%, went 4-for-6 and scored a career-best 18 points Tuesday night as Clemson beat USC Upstate, 81-70, at Littlejohn Coliseum. "It's finding your...
blufftontoday.com
No. 1 prospect Juju Watkins commits to Southern California over South Carolina women's basketball, Stanford
COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball lost its top remaining target in the Class of 2023 to Southern California on Tuesday. No. 1 prospect Judea "Juju" Watkins chose the Trojans over the Gamecocks and Stanford. Watkins, a 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles, announced her commitment live on ESPN at...
