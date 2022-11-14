SIDNEY — Now in its 28th season, the “engaging” ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and riveting performances. The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music-making. The Philadelphia Inquirer called the group nothing short of “exquisite.” Gateway Arts Council is honored to present Cantus in an amazing night of music celebrating the holidays. Cantus will be performing its famous Holiday Concerts on Dec. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $35 and are available at Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO