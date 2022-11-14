Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Ohio home care workforce crisis
DAYTON — The Home Care Workforce Shortage Crisis was the focus of a roundtable discussion conducted by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, on Nov. 15 at the Business Solutions Center in Dayton. Solutions to this crisis supported by PSA 2, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (o4a) and Agencies throughout the state advocate increasing provider reimbursement rates by 50% to help provide a living wage for home care workers. Everyone impacted and/or interested are asked to contact their legislator as reimbursement rates are considered in the upcoming state budget.
Sidney Daily News
OSU Club collects blood
Buckeyeman, portrayed by Larry Lokai, far right, walks past Roger Bender, far left, of Fort Loramie, during a blood drive organized by the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and Community Blood Center at the Sidney Veterans’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Lokai was helping setup a photo using his Ohio letters for a picture taken by Community Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mark Pompilio, not pictured. Blood donors holding the letters are, left to right, starting second from left, Brian Barhorst, of Minster, Jack Schmiesing, of Anna, and Mike Allman, of DeGraff. Lokai also handed out humorous door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
Screening for skin cancer
CNP Jessie Steinke, right, of Botkins, talks to Pam Cox, of Sidney, during a free skin cancer screening held by Wilson Health at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Thursday, Nov. 17. Information booths were also setup for visitors.
Sidney Daily News
Banks celebrate 60 years
SIDNEY — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Banks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Bob and Linda were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony in 1962. Their vows were exchanged at the home of dear friends, and cousins, Shelby and Erma Creel, in Monroe, Louisiana. The Rev. Fred Doolittle was the officiant. Witnesses were Claudine Hemphill, sister of the bride, Leo Coleman and Leroy Scott, friends of the couple. Also in attendance were Juanita Roberts, the groom’s sister, Nannie and Robert Banks, parents of the groom, and Trulla Mae Hemphill, mother of the bride.
Sidney Daily News
Kegs & Eggs event set
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will host a Kegs & Eggs event when the theatre screens the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game on Nov. 26. The event will include a free breakfast. The theatre’s doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Concessions and breakfast will be available from 10:30 a.m. through the end of the game. Cornhole games and other fun activities will be available.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
Sidney Daily News
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turns 100 years old on Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but moved...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s MLT program adds molecular testing lab equipment
PIQUA — The medical laboratory technician (MLT) program at Edison State Community College recently received a $4,962 grant from The Piqua Foundation. The funds were used to purchase molecular testing equipment for the program. Students are utilizing the equipment to learn how DNA is amplified, separated, and identified in...
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club blood drive success
SIDNEY — It’s good to be a Buckeye this November. The football team is undefeated, Ohio Stadium is celebrating its 100th birthday with capacity crowds and the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club Buckeye Blood Drive rolled along with 125 donors on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I lived in the...
Sidney Daily News
Cantus to perform in Sidney
SIDNEY — Now in its 28th season, the “engaging” ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and riveting performances. The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music-making. The Philadelphia Inquirer called the group nothing short of “exquisite.” Gateway Arts Council is honored to present Cantus in an amazing night of music celebrating the holidays. Cantus will be performing its famous Holiday Concerts on Dec. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $35 and are available at Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.
Sidney Daily News
Helping the world’s children
Sidney Baptist Church volunteers Randi Marie Shank, left, and Tim Hickman, both of Sidney, stack up shoeboxes being donated to Operation Christmas Child by Green Street United Methodist Church in Piqua. Operation Christmas Child is organized by Samaritan’s Purse. The shoe boxes were being dropped off at Sidney Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. The shoeboxes will be shipped down to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will then be distributed around the world to war torn countries and Native American reservations. Ukrainian children received a shipment of shoeboxes right before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen BOE looks at district’s financial future
NEW BREMEN – While New Bremen Schools finances remain positive for this next fiscal year, according to the most recent five-year forecast presented at the Nov. 16 meeting of their board of education, deficit spending will commence in 2024. Treasurer Jill Ahlers showed members that currently the predicted 2023...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health honors new providers
SIDNEY — Wilson Health, in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, held a reception Nov. 10 to introduce and honor the newest members of their medical staff. The event, held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, included local business leaders, community leaders, medical providers, Wilson Health Board of Trustees and hospital leadership.
Sidney Daily News
Planning for a successful succession of your farm
BOTKINS — The Shelby and Auglaize County Ohio State University Extension offices will host a farm succession planning in-service for local residents on Dec. 15. The workshop is designed to help farm families learn how to successfully create a succession and estate plan that will help transfer farm ownership, management, and assets to the next generation.
Sidney Daily News
3 grant pools benefit from funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way will forward gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to other organizations through their three grant pools: Student United Way, POWER and Special Projects. “Our Student United Way, represented by a high school junior and senior from all ten schools in...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s vet tech program receives equipment through Zoetis Loaner Program
PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University Loaner Program, receiving approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students. “Working with the...
Sidney Daily News
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office
TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
Sidney Daily News
Free H1C testing set
SIDNEY — In conjunction with National Diabetes Month, Wilson Health is offering free Hemoglobin A1C screening, which is open to the community. A1C is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar level over the past three months to determine if you are at risk for prediabetes or diabetes. No fasting required.
Sidney Daily News
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
