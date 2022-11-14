With Ms Cherry’s impending retirement as Danville High School principal at the end of this school year, the Danville District 118 Board has chosen her successor. They have selected Jacob Bretz, a Springfield SE High School graduate who came to DHS straight from the U of I in 2007 as a U.S History and World Geography teacher. He was a teacher for six years and an assistant principal for ten. And now, a very special moment in his career, as Bretz will now be principal at the school where he’s spent his entire time as a teacher and school administrator.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO