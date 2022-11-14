Read full article on original website
247Sports
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State OL commit flips to Illinois
Iowa State offensive lineman commit Brandon Henderson announced Tuesday that he will flip his commitment to Illinois. Henderson announced his commitment over social media:
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother
Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
channel1450.com
Who Heads to Champaign: Williamsville Hosts Tolono Unity in 3A Semifinal
They saw each other in a 3A quarterfinal last year, this year they play with a trip to Champaign on the line. Williamsville hosts Tolono Unity in a 3A semifinal Saturday at 2pm at Paul Jenkins Field.
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Americans to get automatic payments of $750 for six months – see who qualifies for the cash
A NEW universal basic income (UBI) program is set to launch offering Americans payments of $750 per month. Run in Champaign County in Illinois, the initiative is operating in a few phases. Currently, the UBI pilot is in its first round, where the identified homeless families have been issued surveys,...
Lane closures planned on Champaign’s Bradley Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter weather and possible road conditions won’t be the only things drivers in Champaign will have to worry about this week. They’ll also have to worry about lane closures on Bradley Avenue. Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley in order to perform work for a sewer lining project. […]
UPDATE: Urbana High School to have e-learning Thursday
Update 5:52 p.m. Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced earlier today that school on Thursday will not be held in person and will instead take place remotely. Students will work on course assignments from home at their own time and pace. They are advised not to come to the school building during regular […]
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Bretz Named as Future DHS Principal
With Ms Cherry’s impending retirement as Danville High School principal at the end of this school year, the Danville District 118 Board has chosen her successor. They have selected Jacob Bretz, a Springfield SE High School graduate who came to DHS straight from the U of I in 2007 as a U.S History and World Geography teacher. He was a teacher for six years and an assistant principal for ten. And now, a very special moment in his career, as Bretz will now be principal at the school where he’s spent his entire time as a teacher and school administrator.
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
newschannel20.com
Joe Gatto coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Gatto will bring his touring show Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy to Champaign. The show will be at the Virginia Theatre at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and reserved seating tickets are $39.75 to $59.75.
Thousands more votes counted, Champaign County still waiting for final results
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Voters in Champaign County are still waiting for all ballots to be counted. About 4,345 more ballots were counted Tuesday afternoon. With those ballots, the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge’s race continues to go back and forth. Democrat Chad Beckett now has the lead over Republican Sam Limentato. There are still […]
Herald & Review
Logan County wind farm plans move forward
LINCOLN — Plans for a new wind farm are set to proceed in Logan County, despite opposition from some of its future neighbors and concern about its potential effect on weather radar. The Logan County Board voted 5-4 on Wednesday in favor of the Top Hat Wind Farm project,...
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
FanSided
