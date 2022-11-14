Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
News On 6
Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
News On 6
Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
News On 6
Metro Couple Hacked By Scammers Posing As OKC Senior Wellness Program
Oklahoma City police are investigating a computer hacking scam that targets elderly citizens. Jean Setzer, 70, never imagined a computer search for the Pete White Health and Wellness Center in southwest Oklahoma City would lead to near financial ruin. “I kept trying to get to the aquatic swimming lesson times...
News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
News On 6
Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle. The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles. According to OHP,...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identities of a suspect killed and the three officers who killed him Tuesday near McLoud. Authorities said they were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant to 38-year-old Timothy Johnson at the address of a travel trailer near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.
News On 6
New Friends & New Neighbors In Downtown OKC
Part of getting settled in our new Downtown Oklahoma City headquarters is getting to know our new neighbors. From coffee shops, to diners and everything in between, our new home is surrounded by amazing businesses and even more amazing people. News 9's Bobbie Miller introduces us to some of them,...
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
News On 6
Crash Narrows I-35 Northbound To Single Lane Near SH-51
Northbound I-35 has been narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. near SH-51 in Payne County. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has cautioned that drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. This is a developing story.
News On 6
State Of Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild For Killing 3-Year-Old In 1993
The State of Oklahoma will execute an Oklahoma County man on Thursday morning for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Richard Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years and was denied clemency in October. Prosecutors say Fairchild beat, burned, and then threw three-year-old Adam Broomhall. According to prosecutors, Fairchild and the boy's mother had been drinking all day when the little boy woke up crying. They say that's when Fairchild beat the boy, burned both sides of his body by pressing him against a furnace, then threw the boy into a dining room table, which knocked the child unconscious.
News On 6
OHP Identifies 3 People Who Died In Guthrie Country Club Incident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it has identified three people who died at a Guthrie country club one week ago. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club. Authorities said 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake and 29-year-old Andrew Allison drowned...
News On 6
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
News On 6
Arrest Made in Seminole County Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man earlier this month. OSBI agents arrested 52-year-old Robie Watters on Sunday after they said he and another man, 33-year-old Russell Bolen, allegedly pointed firearms at a third man, 46-year-old Daniel Sisco. Agents said...
News On 6
OKC Metro Nursery Helps More Than 150 Families With Much-Needed Supplies
The OkCity Crisis Nursery works around the clock to make sure families in need across the metro have access to essential items they are not able to afford. The nursery generously gives out anything a parent needs with no questions asked. They set items out such as car seats, diapers, clothes, beds and leave it for families to come and pick up as needed.
News On 6
Mother Files Lawsuit Against Norman Public Schools
A Norman Public Schools student's mother tells News 9 she hopes a lawsuit will bring justice for him and other students living with special needs. A viral video caught the attention of many people on social media. Adrianne Johnson said at the center of this video is her son Joshua, who was a student at Alcott Middle School, prompting her to sue for damages.
News On 6
Tuttle High School Percussionists To March In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it's time for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and once again Oklahoma will be on full display. The two-and-a-half-mile parade is estimated to be viewed by more than 50 million people worldwide, with over two million people in attendance. Among the 6,500 participants will be...
