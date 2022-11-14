The State of Oklahoma will execute an Oklahoma County man on Thursday morning for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Richard Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years and was denied clemency in October. Prosecutors say Fairchild beat, burned, and then threw three-year-old Adam Broomhall. According to prosecutors, Fairchild and the boy's mother had been drinking all day when the little boy woke up crying. They say that's when Fairchild beat the boy, burned both sides of his body by pressing him against a furnace, then threw the boy into a dining room table, which knocked the child unconscious.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO