Burtonsville, MD

Where's Marty? At Bell Nursery where poinsettia's are in bloom

By Marty Bass
 3 days ago

Hi Everyone!

It was one month ago when K2, and I, showed you tens of thousands of Christmas Poinsettia's being grown for 500 Home Depot locations at Bell Nursery in Burtonsville.

And at the time they were as green as grass. Look at them this morning!

Where's Marty? He's getting into the holiday spirit in Burtonsville, Maryland 03:01

Visit #1 to Bell was to show you how the yearly Christmas favorite flower, or is it plant, (we'll address that in a moment), actually changes colors as the daylight dims and night comes sooner.

Crazy but true. Look below.

The red were green and the white were green too. Look at the video's and you will see us roll in shots K2 gave us just one month ago! All green.

Not unlike the Holly trees with their brilliant red berries, these flowers, or is it plants, mature in the late Fall.

And that was the reason for the first visit to this Bell's, to show you that amazing trick of nature. (Bell Nursery by the way has a great country wide reputation for any seasonal flowers or plants.)

If you look closely there is a small flower in the center of the plant. But we were told it  is the leaves which grow and not so much the flower. They call it a plant.

Also in the video's you will hear an amazing story of how each plant is HAND WRAPPED in what appears to be decorative buckets, and clear plastic.

At Bell, more than 45,000 will be hand cared for. In fact the foil bottom is for thermal protection of this tropical plants root ball, and the plastic is perforated so that each plant can be easily watered in a store.

Think about that when you are holiday shopping and see them around.

And thus concluded a two-part Christmas story that is in itself amazing! We hope you enjoyed it!

Marty B!

Where's Marty? Finding holiday plants at Bell Nursery in Burtonsville 03:06

