This XL Toaster Is Perfect for All That Bread That Never Fits in Regular Toasters — And It’s on Sale

This Thanksgiving Centerpiece Is So Stylish, You’d Never Guess It’s From Costco — And Less Than $30!
When it comes to shopping for holiday decor, Costco might not be the first place you think of, but honestly, maybe it should be! Around the holidays, I'm always finding little touches for my home — whether it's something traditional like a wreath or more unexpected like a succulent terrarium. On my most recent trip, I spotted a find that I knew instantly would make the perfect centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table: This Sea & Sand Molded Glass Candle.
This Multifunctional Spoon Has Become a Mainstay in My Kitchen — And It’s Less than $10 on Amazon
As a home cook who is trying to do a lot in an incredibly small studio apartment kitchen, I'm always seeking multi-functional utensils and appliances in a compact and streamlined package. This need has already made me a very loyal fan of gadgets like the air fryer, but also classics like the cast iron pan because to me, these are all items that can do a lot of things while taking up limited space.
I’m a Coffee Snob, but Cometeer’s Instant Coffee Pods Have Converted Me
Have you noticed the baby boom of the past year? I've had so many friends and family giving birth to first or second babies, and many of them live too far away for me to drop off a lasagna. I've been looking for the best food delivery or gift to send to these blessed buddies — a gift that perfectly matches the needs of new parent life. And you know what? I've found it. The answer is … coffee. Not just any coffee, but coffee that you can brew in literally 10 seconds with no special equipment or grinding of beans (grinders wake the baby! No good!).
Material’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Savings on the Knives, Skillet, and Cutting Boards Our Editors Love
Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, right? Wrong! A handful of DTC retailers are kicking off their sales early — including one of our absolute favorite places for fantastic kitchen essentials. That’s right, as of today, Material’s Black Friday sale is underway, which means that everything (yup, everything) on the site is 20 percent off. We’re talking must-haves such as the multi-use spatula that our editors can’t get enough of, the slim knife stand that looks super-stylish on the counter, the nonstick coated skillet that you’ll use every single day, and more awesome finds. Just fill your cart to your heart’s content, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout, no promo code required. Even better, you can choose to donate a portion (or all) of your discount to the Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides programming to help young women and gender-expansive youth of color in New York City learn new skills and connect with mentors.
My KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Worth Every Penny — For Holiday Cooking and Baking Alone
A few years ago, my husband bought me the KitchenAid Pro Line Series 7-Quart Stand Mixer when I was going through a big baking phase. At the time, we lived in a rural area with excellent produce but had very limited access to baked goods, like good country-style bread and Swedish cardamom buns, so I'd make them myself.
Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Holiday Bakery Finds — But the Price Looks a Little Different
Finding the perfect holiday dessert isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky notion. At least that’s what @Costcohotfinds told her 913K Instagram followers when she posted some pretty big news. And I do mean big. Seasonal pies have returned to the bakery at Costco, and they are huge. The caramel-y, nutty...
The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie
This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
Amazon reveals its picks for best books of the year on “CBS Mornings”
Only on "CBS Mornings," Amazon reveals its best books of the year list. Amazon books editor and director, Sarah Gelman, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss this year's picks, and why the number one book "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin is the "perfect" novel for our moment.
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
If You’re a Fan of That Viral Strawberry Stool, There’s Now a Lemon One
HomeGoods is once again giving us a reason to fill our homes with fruit-themed decor. As if this viral strawberry stool hadn’t been sweet enough, a similar lemon wedge table has been spotted in a store in Los Angeles. The bright, yellow stool perfectly resembles a cut lemon and...
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing
Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
Score the Vitamix You’ve Been Dreaming of With These Black Friday Deals (Up to $150 Off!)
One of the most essential appliances to have on deck during this busy time (and all year round, TBH): a blender. When equipping yourself with the non-negotiable kitchen essential, you’ll be wanting the cream of the crop. The best in the game — in our eyes and according to fans worldwide — is Vitamix. While the top-notch blenders usually come along with a hefty price tag (and rightfully so, they’re seriously a cut above), we found a treasure trove of these quality blenders at huge discounts on QVC. Whether you’re searching for a replacement model, a workhorse that can handle whatever holiday task you throw at it, or a thoughtful gift for the chef in your life, we’ve compiled the best Vitamix finds (with a variety of price points and functions) that are on sale right now.
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
We Just Found a Ridiculously Good Deal on Le Creuset’s Deep Dutch Oven – Just In Time for the Holidays
Of all the cookware brands we cover here at Kitchn (and there are a lot), Le Creuset always manages to get us excited whenever we find one of their world-famous Dutch ovens or frying pans on sale or in a limited-edition color. These pieces are as pretty as they are pricey, yet demand never goes down. This fall, the cast-iron cookware brand has already delighted shoppers with a new holiday collection and other seasonal launches. If you thought the surprises ended there, though, I have some great news: Ahead of the holidays, QVC is offering seriously impressive markdowns on Le Creuset products of all kinds, including the editor- and reader-favorite Deep Dutch Oven for almost $200 off.
Great Jones Just Launched Its Famous Dutch Ovens (Plus an Embroidered Apron) in a Limited-Edition Collaboration With Lisa Says Gah
Great Jones is no stranger to colorful cookware. Even in their collaborations, this editor-loved brand never fails to impress with eye-catching decals and joyful product offerings. It only makes sense, then, that the company behind one of our favorite Dutch ovens would partner with equally eye-popping fashion brand Lisa Says Gah. This holiday season, the two have released a three-item kitchen collection (available starting today!) featuring some of Great Jones' greatest hits adorned with 1960s-inspired designs. But, don't let the products' retro alpine aesthetic fool you — each modern piece is highly functional and ready to assist you through the high volume of winter cooking that lies ahead. You won't want to delay, either, as the launch is bound to sell out quickly. Get one or more of the items for yourself or as an upcoming gift for the loved one in your life who dazzles in the kitchen. Read on to see each piece in the lineup.
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
