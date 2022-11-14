Read full article on original website
Pink on how experiencing pain and loss helped her make her best album yet
Pink says her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL" is possibly the best album she's ever made.
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies at 28
R&B singer B. Smyth died aged 28 on Thursday, his brother confirmed. In a post on the late artist’s Instagram account, Smyth’s older sibling Denzil said he had “sad, sad news” to share with his fans. “Today my brother passed away, earlier this morning to be exact,” Denzil said. In a caption alongside the clip, Denzil said Smyth died “from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.” “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single,” Denzil added, referring to the song “Twerkaholic Part 2.” Denzil said it had brought a “big smile” to his brother’s face while he was in the ICU, and he thanked Smyth’s fans for their prayers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by B. SMYTH (@bsmyth__) Read it at Daily Mail
Violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on holiday-themed tour
San Antonio will be the classically trained artist's fifth Texas stop, straight off a series of European dates.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
In ‘Wednesday,’ Jenna Ortega Shines — but That Singular ‘Addams Family’ Magic Gets Lost in Predictable Tropes: TV Review
The opening minutes of “Wednesday” should ring true to anyone even glancingly familiar with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky Addams Family. The new Netflix series begins with Wednesday (now a teen played by Jenna Ortega) marching through the brightly colored halls of Nancy Reagan High School to exact bloody revenge on sneering jocks. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci’s version in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 films, Ortega’s grim Wednesday is just as magnetic. As her dastardly plan unfolds, she allows her otherwise determined stoicism to break with a thrill of satisfaction, and it’s impossible not to feel...
