R&B singer B. Smyth died aged 28 on Thursday, his brother confirmed. In a post on the late artist’s Instagram account, Smyth’s older sibling Denzil said he had “sad, sad news” to share with his fans. “Today my brother passed away, earlier this morning to be exact,” Denzil said. In a caption alongside the clip, Denzil said Smyth died “from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.” “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single,” Denzil added, referring to the song “Twerkaholic Part 2.” Denzil said it had brought a “big smile” to his brother’s face while he was in the ICU, and he thanked Smyth’s fans for their prayers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by B. SMYTH (@bsmyth__) Read it at Daily Mail

8 MINUTES AGO