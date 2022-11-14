Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman expected to survive after being shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A pregnant woman is now hospitalized after Oklahoma City police say she was shot during an attempted home invasion.
Police: Pregnant woman shot during break-in in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after pregnant woman shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot during a break-in late Wednesday night at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 11:25 p.m., the woman heard noises outside her apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Agnew Avenue. "She heard voices and heard her air conditioning,...
KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
KOCO
New details released about standoff that left OKC officer injured, suspect dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — New details were released about a standoff that left an Oklahoma City police officer injured and a suspect dead. KOCO 5 brought this as breaking news on Tuesday during the hours-long standoff. The names of the officer involved and the man who was killed have been released.
Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City
One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
Shootout leaves officer injured, felony suspect dead
One Oklahoma City Police officer is injured and a felony suspect is dead after a shootout between the suspect and three officers. The post Shootout leaves officer injured, felony suspect dead appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
news9.com
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
okcfox.com
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
KOCO
Police in Chickasha investigate after homeowner shoots man trying to get inside
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Police in Chickasha are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who was trying to get inside. Chickasha police are now doing a homicide investigation after they said a man was shot right in the doorway of a house. "When our officers arrived, they found that...
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Walmart security guard
A man accused of shooting at a security officer at a local Walmart has pleaded guilty to two charges.
Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene
The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year with police knowing very little to start. The post Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
OSBI arrests man in connection with deadly Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Seminole County. On Nov. 6, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
KOCO
Officer expected to be OK after shootout at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An officer is expected to be OK after a shootout at a rural Oklahoma City home. KOCO 5 had been at the scene since Tuesday morning when the incident first occurred around 11 a.m. Police said it all transpired from a confirmed out-of-state warrant. "They were...
Vehicle collision in NW part of the metro due to high rate of speed
Oklahoma City Police say a Dump Truck was hit this afternoon at NW 164th between May and Portland by a small SUV due to a high rate of speed.
