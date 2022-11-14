ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police search for suspect after pregnant woman shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot during a break-in late Wednesday night at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 11:25 p.m., the woman heard noises outside her apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Agnew Avenue. "She heard voices and heard her air conditioning,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead

The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OSBI arrests man in connection with deadly Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Seminole County. On Nov. 6, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy