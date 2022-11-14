ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Prediction and preview

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas is an important matchup for both SEC West teams, albeit for different reasons. The Week 12 showdown in Fayetteville is expected to be a chilly affair and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network. Ole Miss vs. Arkansas preview. As previously...
OXFORD, MS
Jameson Steward

Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?

Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley’s C.J. Telford named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP

Water Valley quarterback C.J. Telford was named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP this week as he headlined a list of seven Blue Devils who were selected as First Team All-Region. The senior signal-caller led Water Valley to a 6-5 record and a second-place finish in their district this season before being bounced from the playoffs in the second round by a talented Winona squad.
WATER VALLEY, MS
Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell

Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Oxford Eagle

North Mississippi Vista Project places team member at YAC

North Mississippi Vista Project, based at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, fights poverty through education The Project recently placed a team member with the Mississippi Presenters Network, based in Oxford, to focus on providing creative placemaking opportunities centered around the arts in Mississippi. Zoe Cree Fitch...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford

Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
OXFORD, MS
Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Holly Jolly Holidays returns to Oxford

The 3rd annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
OXFORD, MS
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
Batesville Mounds Project Wins Award

At a recent meeting of the Batesville City Board, Koby Wofford of Mendrop Engineering Resources presented Mayor Hal Ferrell with an award from the Mississippi section of the American Society of Civil Engineers for the 2022 Small Engineering Project of the Year (under $1 million construction cost). Wofford helped write the grant proposal for the North Village Trails Project at Batesville Mounds for the City of Batesville as the project owner. Wofford also acknowledged the participation of the Batesville Boy Scouts Troop 478 and the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for their key contributions to the site.
BATESVILLE, MS
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch

Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
STARKVILLE, MS
‘Save me a Plate’ foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford

9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine day foster event. This event was inspired by rescues across the country who have seen success in their communities. The 9L team said, “We wanted to do the event in Oxford as in years past, there have been several cases of seasonal depression & other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community. Oxford is a big ‘small town’ and we take care of one another here in a way most college towns don’t. Research has shown that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide & overdose in individuals. So when we saw this event, we couldn’t pass up a chance to do our own – it’s one of our favorite kind of events, one that benefits the community as well as our cats.”
OXFORD, MS
This company plans to expand operations in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

