saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Prediction and preview
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas is an important matchup for both SEC West teams, albeit for different reasons. The Week 12 showdown in Fayetteville is expected to be a chilly affair and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network. Ole Miss vs. Arkansas preview. As previously...
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University played each other in football for the first time in 1902. The game — known as the Egg Bowl — has been played every year since 1944, and most every year from 1902 to 1942. They’re sort of neighbors, with...
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?
Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.
Eight MRA Students Sign to Play College Sports
Eight MRA student-athletes signed to play college sports on Tuesday. Four signed to go to Ole Miss. The Patriots say Oxford is about to be more like a “North MRA”!
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley’s C.J. Telford named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP
Water Valley quarterback C.J. Telford was named Region 1-3A co-offensive MVP this week as he headlined a list of seven Blue Devils who were selected as First Team All-Region. The senior signal-caller led Water Valley to a 6-5 record and a second-place finish in their district this season before being bounced from the playoffs in the second round by a talented Winona squad.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell
Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
Oxford Eagle
North Mississippi Vista Project places team member at YAC
North Mississippi Vista Project, based at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, fights poverty through education The Project recently placed a team member with the Mississippi Presenters Network, based in Oxford, to focus on providing creative placemaking opportunities centered around the arts in Mississippi. Zoe Cree Fitch...
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
Daily Mississippian
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
wtva.com
Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill...
Oxford Eagle
Holly Jolly Holidays returns to Oxford
The 3rd annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
panolian.com
Batesville Mounds Project Wins Award
At a recent meeting of the Batesville City Board, Koby Wofford of Mendrop Engineering Resources presented Mayor Hal Ferrell with an award from the Mississippi section of the American Society of Civil Engineers for the 2022 Small Engineering Project of the Year (under $1 million construction cost). Wofford helped write the grant proposal for the North Village Trails Project at Batesville Mounds for the City of Batesville as the project owner. Wofford also acknowledged the participation of the Batesville Boy Scouts Troop 478 and the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for their key contributions to the site.
DeSoto Times Today
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch
Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
wtva.com
Conner Heights shooting under investigation in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15 shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting report was made at 4:01. He said the incident happened at the Conner Heights apartments on Louisville Street. Officers found the victim at the hospital in Starkville. That person’s...
Oxford Eagle
‘Save me a Plate’ foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford
9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine day foster event. This event was inspired by rescues across the country who have seen success in their communities. The 9L team said, “We wanted to do the event in Oxford as in years past, there have been several cases of seasonal depression & other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community. Oxford is a big ‘small town’ and we take care of one another here in a way most college towns don’t. Research has shown that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide & overdose in individuals. So when we saw this event, we couldn’t pass up a chance to do our own – it’s one of our favorite kind of events, one that benefits the community as well as our cats.”
This company plans to expand operations in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
