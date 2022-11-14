9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine day foster event. This event was inspired by rescues across the country who have seen success in their communities. The 9L team said, “We wanted to do the event in Oxford as in years past, there have been several cases of seasonal depression & other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community. Oxford is a big ‘small town’ and we take care of one another here in a way most college towns don’t. Research has shown that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide & overdose in individuals. So when we saw this event, we couldn’t pass up a chance to do our own – it’s one of our favorite kind of events, one that benefits the community as well as our cats.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO