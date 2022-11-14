ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Rally at KCK City Hall calls for justice amid claims of police corruption

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Demands for accountability and justice amid claims of police corruption were the themes of a protest in front of Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall. At an event billed as the Justice4KCK Rally, people who claim they were victimized by former KCK police Detective Roger Golubski addressed a crowd of about 150 people.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy