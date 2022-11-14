ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center

Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
KVIA

Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Freezing temperatures arrive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Expect cooler temperatures for the Borderland this week as we see a series of cold fronts drop in. A Freeze Warning has been issued for El Paso County for Tuesday, from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many locations will see freezing temperatures as lows...
EL PASO, TX
Outsider.com

West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake

A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
MENTONE, TX
KFOX 14

Proactive vehicle checks to avoid cold weather breakdowns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hard freeze warning was issued for El Paso County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to a news release from AAA, proactive vehicle checks can present cold weather breakdowns. Some vehicle checks can be performed by the car owner,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Tips to avoid costly plumbing repair bills this winter season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With temperatures nearly below freezing, it is important to take precautions with your plumbing systems. Something as easy as leaving your faucet dripping could help people avoid a hefty bill. Angel Perez with Liberty Plumbing says that exposed lines can break and lead to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
EL PASO, TX

