FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
KFOX 14
Operation Hope hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Every year Operation Hope hosts their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. This year it will be held at the Rock Faith Center in east El Paso on Saturday,. "It is just an opportunity we see a need and it's a miracle that can be performed...
KFOX 14
WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center
Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KFOX 14
Freezing temperatures arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Expect cooler temperatures for the Borderland this week as we see a series of cold fronts drop in. A Freeze Warning has been issued for El Paso County for Tuesday, from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many locations will see freezing temperatures as lows...
KFOX 14
'Largest one we've had': 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Mentone, Texas about 242 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. A University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) professor told Chief Meteorologist Sandra Diaz...
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
KFOX 14
Proactive vehicle checks to avoid cold weather breakdowns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hard freeze warning was issued for El Paso County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to a news release from AAA, proactive vehicle checks can present cold weather breakdowns. Some vehicle checks can be performed by the car owner,...
KFOX 14
Tips to avoid costly plumbing repair bills this winter season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With temperatures nearly below freezing, it is important to take precautions with your plumbing systems. Something as easy as leaving your faucet dripping could help people avoid a hefty bill. Angel Perez with Liberty Plumbing says that exposed lines can break and lead to...
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: Should the City of El Paso give up on no-kill shelter goal?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Last week I asked if maybe it's time the City of El Paso give up on the no-kill initiative. I asked in part because there is no room at the city's animal shelter and rescues are packed. Many areas of El Paso are also...
KFOX 14
NASA distributes Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with NASA were in El Paso on Wednesday distributing Artemis learning lunchboxes to kids. The historic launch of the Artemis 1 was conducted on Wednesday. The boxes were filled with about 10 hours of content aiming to inspire the next generation of kids...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
KFOX 14
Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
KFOX 14
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
