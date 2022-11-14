ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
