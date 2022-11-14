Read full article on original website
Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success
After opening 38 other locations across the country, including five others in Michigan, Condado Tacos has officially arrived in Kalamazoo.
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nena’s Cooper Cafe serves up creative specials, diner favorites
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — “We’re all about unity here, about spreading love and joy and being there for one another,” said Christina McDowell-Norris, owner of Nena’s Cooper Café. “You’re family the minute you walk in the door.”. Family is what led McDowell-Norris, to...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Kalamazoo diner offers workers a ‘second chance’
Kalamazoo's newest restaurant is serving more than just a wholesome breakfast or lunch.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Throw a pie in cop’s face? These WMU students did just that — for a good cause
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan University students gathered around the flagpoles to get a chance to throw a pie at campus police officers. The Pie-A-Cop event was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the flagpoles on Western Michigan University’s campus. The booth was set up around 2 p.m. and lasted for 90 minutes.
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
