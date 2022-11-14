Read full article on original website
Delta Kappa Gamma Helps Out Rock Island Children In Need With Free Books
Members of Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma dropped off bags filled with new books to the students of Alyssa Leone’s class at the Rock Island Academy and Amanda Long’s class at Thomas Jefferson. The books selected for the bags feature characters who reflect the diversity of the...
Rock Island Schools Hosting Winter Concerts And Holiday Programs
Here is a schedule of the upcoming Winter Concerts and School Programs in RIMSD #41:. Dec. 6th—RIHS Winter Orchestra Concert @ 7:00 PM @RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 7th—Washington Music Dept. Winter Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 8th—Ridgewood @ 9:00 (3rd-6th grades and Miss Liz’s class) and...
Davenport Community School District’s Annual Holiday Concert Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
The public is cordially invited to attend the Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, to be held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music departments, and is FREE and OPEN to the public as a thank you for community support of the Fine Arts. Music by the Central High School Brass Choir will greet you starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre lobby. The concert will end at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Free Calligraphy Workshop available at the Bettendorf Public Library on November 12
Just in time for cards of cheer and thanks, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Creation Studio, which is on the second floor of the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration for this program is required and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7128410 or by calling 563-344-4175.
WQPT Airing ‘My Brother’s Gift’ Holocaust-Themed Production
In September 2022, The Black Box Theatre performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. The production will air on WQPT on November 17 at 8:00 pm and will be followed by a short documentary on the Anne Frank Exhibit in Danville, Iowa.
Boetje’s Mustard Served Up Award As One Of The Top Businesses In Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has cut the mustard, by being honored as one of the best businesses in Illinois, as part of the Illinois Makers Class of 2022. “Our family is so honored by this award,” said Boetje’s owner Will Kropp. “Our mustard is handcrafted and uses the original recipe that was created back in 1889 right here in Rock Island.”
Rock Island Library Fall Frieze Lectures’ Last Program Is Today
Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
Earth, Wind, And Fire Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Earth, Wind and Fire will play Davenport’s Adler Theater, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Coming to Adler Theatre on Feb 16th. Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the 70’s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits. garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations (winning six as a group) and a Hall Of Fame Induction along the way.
Davenport Public Library Opens Studio 321 Makerspace for Appointments
The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
Group O Selects LULAC as recipient of Quad-Cities River Bandits “Copa Wednesday” Fundraiser
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O was proud to partner with the Quad Cities River Bandits this baseball season to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples”, Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
Last Chance To Give Your Verdict On ’21 Angry Jurors’ At Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre
It’s your last chance to give your verdict on Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose with a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Mike Schulz this weekend! The last shows are this weekend, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM. Sunday...
Quad-Cities’ First Free Public Library Celebrates Its 150th Anniversary
150 years ago, Rock Island citizens were eagerly awaiting the opening of the community’s first-ever truly free library on November 25, 1872. The Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary as the first library to actually open for business in Illinois with a community birthday party on November 10. The...
Ballet Quad Cities Dancing On Into New Moline Location
After 25 years in downtown Rock Island, Ballet Quad Cities is dancing away to a new location in downtown Moline. The long-running creative kingpin of dance in the Quad-Cities made the following announcement via email this week:. Exciting news! Ballet Quad Cities is thrilled to announce that after 25 years,...
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
Leadership Lessons and Inspiration offered at Bettendorf Public Library event
Entrepreneurs looking to start a new business will want to visit the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, November 15th at 5:30 PM. Quad Cities SCORE members will be on hand to present “How to REALLY Start Your Own Business!” The hour-long presentation will feature information perfect for budding entrepreneurs, including a question and answer session with volunteers and mentors from SCORE. Registration is required and can be made online at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7143660, in person at the Library, by calling 563-344-4179.
ComedySportz Quad Cities Opens November 11 & 12
ComedySportz® Quad Cities returns to the stage this weekend – November 11 & 12. The show will perform every Friday & Saturday in its new home – The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline, Illinois. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage this...
