ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Davenport Community School District’s Annual Holiday Concert Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

The public is cordially invited to attend the Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, to be held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music departments, and is FREE and OPEN to the public as a thank you for community support of the Fine Arts. Music by the Central High School Brass Choir will greet you starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre lobby. The concert will end at approximately 8:15 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Free Calligraphy Workshop available at the Bettendorf Public Library on November 12

Just in time for cards of cheer and thanks, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Creation Studio, which is on the second floor of the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration for this program is required and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7128410 or by calling 563-344-4175.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

WQPT Airing ‘My Brother’s Gift’ Holocaust-Themed Production

In September 2022, The Black Box Theatre performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. The production will air on WQPT on November 17 at 8:00 pm and will be followed by a short documentary on the Anne Frank Exhibit in Danville, Iowa.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night

Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Earth, Wind, And Fire Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre

Earth, Wind and Fire will play Davenport’s Adler Theater, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Coming to Adler Theatre on Feb 16th. Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the 70’s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits. garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations (winning six as a group) and a Hall Of Fame Induction along the way.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport Public Library Opens Studio 321 Makerspace for Appointments

The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Dancing On Into New Moline Location

After 25 years in downtown Rock Island, Ballet Quad Cities is dancing away to a new location in downtown Moline. The long-running creative kingpin of dance in the Quad-Cities made the following announcement via email this week:. Exciting news! Ballet Quad Cities is thrilled to announce that after 25 years,...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Leadership Lessons and Inspiration offered at Bettendorf Public Library event

Entrepreneurs looking to start a new business will want to visit the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, November 15th at 5:30 PM. Quad Cities SCORE members will be on hand to present “How to REALLY Start Your Own Business!” The hour-long presentation will feature information perfect for budding entrepreneurs, including a question and answer session with volunteers and mentors from SCORE. Registration is required and can be made online at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7143660, in person at the Library, by calling 563-344-4179.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

ComedySportz Quad Cities Opens November 11 & 12

ComedySportz® Quad Cities returns to the stage this weekend – November 11 & 12. The show will perform every Friday & Saturday in its new home – The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline, Illinois. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage this...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy