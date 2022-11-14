ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Thursday Night Forecast: Widespread freeze expected tonight; Warmer for Thanksgiving week

Tonight: Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa, Washington, portions of St. Tammany parishes and Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, and Hancock counties from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM Friday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-10/I-12 corridor. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours and this can lead to damage if proper precautions are not taken. Make sure you protect people, pets, and plants. A pipe freeze is unlikely, but just to be safe, areas in the Hard Freeze Warning may want to protect outdoor plumbing.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
LULING, LA
St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Livingston Parish teacher arrested for indecent behavior Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher who worked at Denham Springs Freshman High was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
LSU Secures third win in a row after battling UNO, 91-62

BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans, 91-62, Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will travel to the Cayman Islands for their next game versus Illinois State Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will be their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA

