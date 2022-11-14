Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have been struck by a train was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The New Orleans Police Department announced the location of the unidentified man’s body shortly after...
brproud.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792...
brproud.com
Thursday Night Forecast: Widespread freeze expected tonight; Warmer for Thanksgiving week
Tonight: Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, northern Tangipahoa, Washington, portions of St. Tammany parishes and Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, and Hancock counties from 10 PM Thursday to 8 AM Friday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the I-10/I-12 corridor. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for several hours and this can lead to damage if proper precautions are not taken. Make sure you protect people, pets, and plants. A pipe freeze is unlikely, but just to be safe, areas in the Hard Freeze Warning may want to protect outdoor plumbing.
brproud.com
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after five overnight car burglaries were reported earlier this week. The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going...
brproud.com
St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
brproud.com
NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job.
brproud.com
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI after BAC comes back over twice the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 12. A vehicle driven by Orlando Velazquez, 46, of Geismar, crashed at E Groner Ave. and Upton Dr. The responding deputy made contact with Velazquez and...
brproud.com
Duo arrested in connection with separate thefts from Ulta Beauty in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing again from Ulta Beauty in Juban Crossing. Chaquita Spikes, 45, Kenner and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 15. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the...
brproud.com
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators. On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish teacher arrested for indecent behavior Thursday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher who worked at Denham Springs Freshman High was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic...
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
brproud.com
LSU Secures third win in a row after battling UNO, 91-62
BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans, 91-62, Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will travel to the Cayman Islands for their next game versus Illinois State Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will be their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Comments / 0