Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Doncic, Fournier, Jokic, Embiid and himself for best international five
Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game.
Source: BasketNews
That's a beautiful Theis screen from Brook Lopez to free Giannis Antetokounmpo for an easy dunk.
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA’s best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn’t have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home. pic.twitter.com/HnAb4VmB9a – 5:54 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game."
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going through his normal pregame routine and they expect him to try to play tonight against the Hawks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks. He's missed three of the last four games with left knee soreness.
Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname's change. Giannis' real surname is Adetokunbo. "When you take another country's passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It's pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo," he explained.
