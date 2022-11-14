Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Doncic, Fournier, Jokic, Embiid and himself for best international five

Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game.

That's a beautiful Theis screen from Brook Lopez to free Giannis Antetokounmpo for an easy dunk.

Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.

Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks

Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA's best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn't have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game."

(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV – 2:30 PM

It's time… "How hungry are you?" is back! Season 5, Episode 1 with NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and my teammate @Giannis Antetokounmpo is up.

#hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #greekfreak #antetokounmpo #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/EH6tfUf7uc – 12:22 PM

There are now 8 players averaging 30 PPG.

34.3 — Luka

32.8 — Steph

32.3 — Tatum

32.3 — Embiid

31.8 — Giannis

31.6 — Spida

31.1 — SGA

30.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/bXEjX8Vhx4 – 10:00 AM

Domantas Sabonis has 136 rebounds and 75 assists this season.

Others since the ABA-NBA merger who have matched or exceeded both of those totals through their first 12 games of a season:

Garnett, 2004-05

Antetokounmpo, 2019-20

Jokic, 2021-22

More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo warns everybody to be ready for Victor Wembanyama

#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GEIJGd8PQ0 – 6:54 AM

BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)

2003: Shaedon Sharpe

2002: Paolo Banchero

2001: Anthony Edwards

2000: Tyrese Haliburton

1999: Luka Doncic

1998: Jayson Tatum

1997: Lauri Markkanen

1996: Donovan Mitchell

1995: Nikola Jokic

1994: Giannis

1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM

"I've never seen this before in my life", the Greek Freak said about Victor Wembanyama

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:15 PM

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA world for several months now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo assured – the league is going to be in trouble 😬

basketnews.com/news-180845-gi… – 4:01 PM

The Spurs held the Bucks to 32 paint points Friday, a new season low for an opp.

MIL made just 41% of paint shots, also new season low in paint accuracy.

No surprise with Giannis out for this game. – 4:00 PM

Giannis on Wembanyama: "I've never seen this before in my life"

Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-… – 3:26 PM

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going through his normal pregame routine and they expect him to try to play tonight against the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable tonight for the Bucks vs. the Hawks. He's missed three of the last four games with left knee soreness.

Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname’s change. Giannis’ real surname is Adetokunbo. “When you take another country’s passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It’s pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo,” he explained. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022