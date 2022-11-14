ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Doncic, Fournier, Jokic, Embiid and himself for best international five

Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game.

Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a beautiful Theis screen from Brook Lopez to free Giannis Antetokounmpo for an easy dunk. – 8:14 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.

Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM

Austin Burton @Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks

Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA’s best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn’t have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home. pic.twitter.com/HnAb4VmB9a5:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMylb_0jATowqv00

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟

International:

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic

🇫🇷 Evan Fournier

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo

🇨🇲 Joel Embiid

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic

Team USA:

🇺🇸 Stephen Curry

🇺🇸 Klay Thompson

🇺🇸 LeBron James

🇺🇸 Kevin Durant

🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE52:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29anbS_0jATowqv00

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”

(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV2:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKEB0_0jATowqv00

Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka

It’s time… “How hungry are you?” is back! Season 5, Episode 1 with NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and my teammate @Giannis Antetokounmpo is up. Watch now on @Youtube and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada.

#hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #greekfreak #antetokounmpo #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/EH6tfUf7uc12:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4If7B0_0jATowqv00

StatMuse @statmuse

There are now 8 players averaging 30 PPG.

34.3 — Luka

32.8 — Steph

32.3 — Tatum

32.3 — Embiid

31.8 — Giannis

31.6 — Spida

31.1 — SGA

30.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/bXEjX8Vhx410:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeMQS_0jATowqv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahPtm_0jATowqv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pswtH_0jATowqv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPhon_0jATowqv00

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis has 136 rebounds and 75 assists this season.

Others since the ABA-NBA merger who have matched or exceeded both of those totals through their first 12 games of a season:

Garnett, 2004-05

Antetokounmpo, 2019-20

Jokic, 2021-22

More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…9:31 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Giannis Antetokounmpo warns everybody to be ready for Victor Wembanyama 🗣

#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GEIJGd8PQ06:54 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ne7Gx_0jATowqv00

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)

2003: Shaedon Sharpe

2002: Paolo Banchero

2001: Anthony Edwards

2000: Tyrese Haliburton

1999: Luka Doncic

1998: Jayson Tatum

1997: Lauri Markkanen

1996: Donovan Mitchell

1995: Nikola Jokic

1994: Giannis

1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

“I’ve never seen this before in my life”, the Greek Freak said about @vicw_32 #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:15 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA world for several months now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo assured – the league is going to be in trouble 😬

basketnews.com/news-180845-gi…4:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs held the Bucks to 32 paint points Friday, a new season low for an opp.

MIL made just 41% of paint shots, also new season low in paint accuracy.

No surprise with Giannis out for this game. – 4:00 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-…3:27 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-…3:26 PM

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going through his normal pregame routine and they expect him to try to play tonight against the Hawks. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 14, 2022

Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks. He’s missed three of the last four games with left knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/XYzzybLDR2 -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 14, 2022

Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname’s change. Giannis’ real surname is Adetokunbo. “When you take another country’s passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It’s pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo,” he explained. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022

