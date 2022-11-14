PJ Washington seeking $20 million annually in free agency?

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets were discussing a contract extension of around four years, $50-52 million, with forward PJ Washington, league sources told HoopsHype. That offer was nearly identical to the extension Wendell Carter Jr. previously signed with the Orlando Magic. However, Washington was seeking closer to $20 million annually, league sources told HoopsHype.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

