PJ Washington seeking $20 million annually in free agency?

 2 days ago
Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets were discussing a contract extension of around four years, $50-52 million, with forward PJ Washington, league sources told HoopsHype. That offer was nearly identical to the extension Wendell Carter Jr. previously signed with the Orlando Magic. However, Washington was seeking closer to $20 million annually, league sources told HoopsHype.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

From @Michael Scotto on #Hornets-PJ Washington contract extension talks that never got done. pic.twitter.com/i7AUSFjzPs9:05 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams. Plus, more on Cam Reddish and Coby White with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte…9:02 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets starters:

LaMelo

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone: PJ Washington and the #Hornets couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension prior to today’s deadline, league sources told @theobserver. Means Washington is headed for restricted free agency next summer. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 17, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 17, 2022

Rod Boone: No Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington or Cody Martin tonight for the #Hornets vs. the Wizards. Jalen McDaniels will start at power forward. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 10, 2022

Comments / 0

 

