wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Train Testing Through a Stretch of Martin and St. Lucie Counties Friday
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 17, 2022: – Brightline’s test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast again on Friday, November 18, to continue testing at maximum speeds of 110 mph. The testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie...
St. Johns County faces ‘impossible task’ in Summer Haven after Nicole breach
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — It’s a decade-old issue in St. Johns County and the beach at Summer Haven again opened up to new problems. Another breach to the dune threatens several homes and leaves many off the power grid. The solution to the ongoing problem could cost tens of millions in federal, state and county funding, according to one commissioner.
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County
There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
wqcs.org
Manatee Feeding Program May Resume in December
Florida - Wednesday November 16, 2022: As the first cold front of the season moves into the state, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service said they're getting ready to re-launch the temporary manatee feeding program. The program began last year in the wake of a manatee die off...
Photos | Nicole unearths signs pointing to Marine Studios from over 80 years ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a lot of damage and took a lot away from the St. Augustine community, but the storm also gave something back. Metal signs directing traffic to Marine Studios, the old name for what is now Marineland, were unearthed during the storm. Marineland says they are from the 1930's to mid 1940's, based on the logo.
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
Builder of Vilano Beach blue house explains how it continues to weather the storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A home along A1A is left sitting on stilts as it continues to survive storm after storm, leaving many wondering: How is this possible?. Comments about the famous so-called Blue House have been pouring in online. We’ve tracked down the builder to get some of your questions answered.
mynews13.com
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
Local man’s boat home destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Almost a week after Tropical Storm Nicole, people are still feeling its impact. For one St. Augustine man, his boat home is in shambles after the storm smashed it into the Bridge of Lions. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “My heart is trembling...
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
