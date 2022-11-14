ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media

Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph updates injury status, Week 12 plans for Nebraska's QB room

Mickey Joseph and Nebraska had a rough performance in Week 11 against Michigan. However, Joseph hinted that the Huskers might get some good news on the QB front for Week 12. During Tuesday’s press conference, Joseph addressed the injury to Casey Thompson. The starter for Nebraska has missed the last two games but Joseph said Thompson has returned to practice.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB

Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan

Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season

Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?

JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Travis Vokolek reveals how Mickey Joseph is motivating the Cornhuskers for matchup with Wisconsin

Travis Vokolek described on Tuesday how head coach Mickey Joseph had a startling reminder and motivation factor for the Cornhuskers at practice this week. The Nebraska TE told press members that Joseph had written “2012” on the practice board. 2012 is the last year that Nebraska beat Wisconsin, who the Cornhuskers will face this Saturday. That’s a string of 8 straight defeats at the hands of the Badgers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy