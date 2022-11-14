Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media
Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status, Week 12 plans for Nebraska's QB room
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska had a rough performance in Week 11 against Michigan. However, Joseph hinted that the Huskers might get some good news on the QB front for Week 12. During Tuesday’s press conference, Joseph addressed the injury to Casey Thompson. The starter for Nebraska has missed the last two games but Joseph said Thompson has returned to practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa DC Phil Parker weighs in on Cooper DeJean's performance, versatility for Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is creating a showstopping defense and one of the key players is Cooper DeJean. Parker provided his thoughts on sophomore defensive back DeJean’s performance lately during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of its Week 12 match-up with Minnesota. Parker said in part...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB
Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class
Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan
Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season
Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?
JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek reveals how Mickey Joseph is motivating the Cornhuskers for matchup with Wisconsin
Travis Vokolek described on Tuesday how head coach Mickey Joseph had a startling reminder and motivation factor for the Cornhuskers at practice this week. The Nebraska TE told press members that Joseph had written “2012” on the practice board. 2012 is the last year that Nebraska beat Wisconsin, who the Cornhuskers will face this Saturday. That’s a string of 8 straight defeats at the hands of the Badgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Parker Washington has nothing left to prove, but perhaps more left to achieve with Lions
Parker Washington could be a couple games or a couple years from the end of his Penn State career. Root for the latter, Penn State fans. Since arriving in State College in 2020, the 5-10, 212-pound receiver has been clutch and consistent. Washington epitomizes one of coach James Franklin’s favorite...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G lands 4 players on semifinalist list for Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards
The B1G has had a pretty good year. Two teams, Ohio State and Michigan, are undefeated in the east division and in contention to make the College Football Playoff. Out of the west, Illinois has been one of the nation’s surprises, despite a recent stumble. The heated rivals also...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
Comments / 0