Related
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
People trafficker 'who was behind Channel migrant drownings' is living in UK and claiming asylum, TV probe reports
A gang member allegedly behind the deadliest migrant drownings in the Channel is living in Britain and claiming asylum, a TV documentary will claim tonight. The man, of Kurdish descent, is said to have helped migrants find a seat on an inflatable boat which capsized, killing 31 last November. The...
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse
RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
People are just realising why Britain’s iconic Royal guards wear straps over their faces… and the reason is sinister
THE real reason why the King's Guards wear straps over their faces has been revealed - and it's left Brits baffled. The King's Foot Guards are a British icon, attracting more than 50,000 visitors to Buckingham Palace every year to see their unique uniforms. The reason behind how the 360-year-old...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’
A drill rapper killed amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.Lemar Urquhart, 27, the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter Dean Whyte, was gunned down in Railton Road, Brixton, after a high-speed car chase between rival gangsters.He was driving a white MG which hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area on his moped making his last delivery of the day.Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest on Tuesday a manhunt for the gunman continues.He said: “The occupants of the grey Alfa Romeo, both...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’
A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
Martin Lewis issues Christmas debt warning to parents
Martin Lewis said parents should sacrifice an expensive Christmas to avoid getting into debt.“Christmas is one day. Do not ruin your lives for Christmas,” the money saving expert told viewers of his new ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.A woman in the audience told Mr Lewis she was worried about buying presents for her family along with food, drink and the other trappings of a festive period during the cost of living crisis.He replied: “You know you’re not going to be able to spend like you want to.”Turning to viewers, he continued: “People have a perfect Christmas...
IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations
Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
Son detained for brutal killing of parents
A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed his father Clive, 67, and his mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2 this year.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother,...
One of France's most-wanted Holocaust deniers was found hiding out in a tiny fishing village in Scotland
Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Scotland after two years on the run and a string of convictions for Holocaust denial spanning three decades.
Number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers being looked after in England rose by a third to 5,570 in last year, figures show
The number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) being looked after in England has risen by a third in a year, figures show. There were 5,570 UASC being looked after as of March 31, the Department for Education (DfE) said. This is up 34% from the previous year, when numbers dropped...
Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday
Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
Comments / 1