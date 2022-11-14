Read full article on original website
Full text: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speech on leaving House leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the position, announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election to a leadership post in the next session of Congress. Here is the full text of her remarks.
Worrying Supercut Shows What's To Come From House Republicans
It’s more “like a Steve Bannon podcast episode than a congressional agenda,” said MSNBC's Chris Hayes.
Nancy Pelosi news – live: McCarthy reveals reason for skipping house speaker’s departure speech
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker...
