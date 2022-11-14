ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WLKY.com

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Anderson police investigate social media threat

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students at Anderson schools should expect to see additional police in and around their schools Thursday and Friday as a result of a "potential threat" circulating on social media. "We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about...
ANDERSON, IN
abc57.com

Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested on OWI charges this week

Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

One killed in Lafayette crash

A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Student arrested after alleged threat

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
MONTICELLO, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Myers Resigning County Council Post

Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers City Council approves bonds for Andretti Global headquarters

The Fishers City Council met Nov. 14 and approved $23 million in bonds for the new Andretti Global corporation headquarters and museum. The issuance of the bond was unanimously approved by the council. The $200 million project is now officially underway. Construction will begin as soon as possible, with the goal of the facility being operational by 2025.
FISHERS, IN
25newsnow.com

Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash

GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
GIBSON CITY, IL
casscountyonline.com

Influenza A update from Logansport Community School Corporation

Logansport Community School Corporation shared information about confirmed cases of Influenza A in posts on their website and social media today. Logansport Community School Corporation would like to inform you that we have had several confirmed cases of Influenza A in our schools. The flu is very contagious and can quickly spread from person to person. Please read the letter from our LCSC School Nurses (it is in both English and Spanish) and the information sheet from the Indiana State Department of Health.
LOGANSPORT, IN

