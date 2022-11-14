Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?
One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
Anderson police investigate social media threat
ANDERSON, Ind. — Students at Anderson schools should expect to see additional police in and around their schools Thursday and Friday as a result of a "potential threat" circulating on social media. "We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about...
abc57.com
Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
4 arrested on OWI charges this week
Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges. Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted...
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
WLFI.com
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Myers Resigning County Council Post
Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
Current Publishing
Fishers City Council approves bonds for Andretti Global headquarters
The Fishers City Council met Nov. 14 and approved $23 million in bonds for the new Andretti Global corporation headquarters and museum. The issuance of the bond was unanimously approved by the council. The $200 million project is now officially underway. Construction will begin as soon as possible, with the goal of the facility being operational by 2025.
It's unclear who shot Maxine Congress in Indianapolis. A man and his girlfriend are blaming each other
INDIANAPOLIS — No one is being held responsible yet for the death of a woman shot and killed in her car almost two weeks ago. Police have interviewed everyone involved, but the first man they arrested is now free without being charged. Maxine Congress, 23, was shot and killed...
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
casscountyonline.com
Influenza A update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Logansport Community School Corporation shared information about confirmed cases of Influenza A in posts on their website and social media today. Logansport Community School Corporation would like to inform you that we have had several confirmed cases of Influenza A in our schools. The flu is very contagious and can quickly spread from person to person. Please read the letter from our LCSC School Nurses (it is in both English and Spanish) and the information sheet from the Indiana State Department of Health.
