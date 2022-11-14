Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Comfy and Chic Thanksgiving Outfit Inspo
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you prefer to dress up or dress down for the Thanksgiving festivities, style expert Dani Slaugh has you covered when it comes to choosing what to wear for the holiday. Many of us know the feeling when the jeans start...
ABC 4
Explore amazing experiences set at The Leonardo during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — With so many amazing events and activities happening in Salt Lake City around the holidays, it can be hard to fit it all into one season. Luckily for the community, they can find every bit of their holiday spirit this year at The Leonardo.
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's third season might be halfway over, but these ladies are just getting started in the drama department -- at least judging by the mid-season trailer, which ET can exclusively debut!. In the first look, fans get their eyes on the SLC crew's trip...
ABC 4
Zucchini Pizza Bites
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
ABC 4
Our favorite syrup for breakfast now comes in 7 different flavors
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Put that ordinary maple syrup back on the shelf because breakfast is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Uncle Bob’s Butter Country. First created in Cottonwood Heights, Utah from a beloved family recipe, Butter Country quickly became a...
bravotv.com
Heather Gay Shares Her No.1 Beauty Secret: "That's So Easy"
The RHOSLC medispa owner reveals the most important step in her skincare routine that keeps her looking her best. As the co-founder of Utah medispa Beauty Lab + Laser, Heather Gay is well-versed in all the best skincare treatments. But The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, who always looks glowy and fabulous in our humble opinion, credits one method above all others for keeping her skin in top shape.
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
visitsaltlake.com
Illuminating your Salt Lake Seasonal Experience
If you’ve never been through Salt Lake City in the winter, the awe-inspiring annual transformation of the Gallivan Center, an event venue and amphitheater found on 239 South Main Street, will surely be a pleasant surprise. As the seasons change, the space shifts into a light-gilded plaza, often hosting art installations, festivals, concerts, a public ice rink, and wintertime celebrations, including an elaborately decorated Christmas tree that towers over 54 feet and features more than 200,000 stringed lights.
ABC 4
‘Human Food’ You Can Incorporate Into Your Dog’s Diet
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Walk a day in your pet’s paws and imagine eating the same meal every single day. Drool is a healthy dog treat company based in Park City, Utah. Owner and co-owner Kris Johnson and Sadie Gabler joined us in the studio with some smiley fur friends. They hope to teach viewers how to improve their dog’s health by incorporating real food into their routine.
ABC 4
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
kjzz.com
Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
ABC 4
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
ABC 4
The Utah Jazz & Mark Miller Subaru come together to support English Language Learners at West Lake Jr. High
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Mark Miller Subaru and the Utah Jazz are long-term business partners who recently started a new joint philanthropic initiative to support learning in our community. West Lake STEM Jr. High school was selected to be the first beneficiary of this joint campaign.
Clearfield veteran shares his love for America through handcarved waving flags
Kevin Fuit guesses he’s made about 60 waving wooden flags in the last year. For the U.S. Navy veteran, woodworking helps him forget his PTSD.
ABC 4
Donate toys and get rewards with Papa Murphy’s; Get locations here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!. The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.
Highest-rated bars in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
Ogden’s Christmas Village lights up after Thanksgiving
The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens will light up on Nov. 26.
