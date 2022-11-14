ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

Comfy and Chic Thanksgiving Outfit Inspo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you prefer to dress up or dress down for the Thanksgiving festivities, style expert Dani Slaugh has you covered when it comes to choosing what to wear for the holiday. Many of us know the feeling when the jeans start...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Zucchini Pizza Bites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bravotv.com

Heather Gay Shares Her No.1 Beauty Secret: "That's So Easy"

The RHOSLC medispa owner reveals the most important step in her skincare routine that keeps her looking her best. As the co-founder of Utah medispa Beauty Lab + Laser, Heather Gay is well-versed in all the best skincare treatments. But The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, who always looks glowy and fabulous in our humble opinion, credits one method above all others for keeping her skin in top shape.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
visitsaltlake.com

Illuminating your Salt Lake Seasonal Experience

If you’ve never been through Salt Lake City in the winter, the awe-inspiring annual transformation of the Gallivan Center, an event venue and amphitheater found on 239 South Main Street, will surely be a pleasant surprise. As the seasons change, the space shifts into a light-gilded plaza, often hosting art installations, festivals, concerts, a public ice rink, and wintertime celebrations, including an elaborately decorated Christmas tree that towers over 54 feet and features more than 200,000 stringed lights.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

‘Human Food’ You Can Incorporate Into Your Dog’s Diet

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Walk a day in your pet’s paws and imagine eating the same meal every single day. Drool is a healthy dog treat company based in Park City, Utah. Owner and co-owner Kris Johnson and Sadie Gabler joined us in the studio with some smiley fur friends. They hope to teach viewers how to improve their dog’s health by incorporating real food into their routine.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Donate toys and get rewards with Papa Murphy’s; Get locations here!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!. The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

