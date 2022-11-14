Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount
PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county on Wednesday told a judge they want to withdraw a lawsuit they had filed just two days prior that sought to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day.
crossroadstoday.com
Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director are urging an appeals court to quickly stop an effort to revive criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis of 2014-15. Nick Lyon’s defense team made the plea this week in response to a pledge by prosecutors to try to save indictments that were declared invalid by the Michigan Supreme Court. It’s the latest volley in the legal saga.
crossroadstoday.com
Ohio voting law overhaul trims mail ballot window by 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws was amended Thursday to trim the window after an election for mailed military and overseas ballots to arrive at election boards by three days, a move the bill’s sponsor said was in response to post-2020 pressures the public has placed on vote counting.
crossroadstoday.com
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elected Wednesday to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after easily winning a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money...
crossroadstoday.com
South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over ‘angry tweets’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018, yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told The Associated Press Thursday.
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability...
crossroadstoday.com
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in...
crossroadstoday.com
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore who have been accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to court records filed Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
