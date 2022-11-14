Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
The Daily South
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
WINKNEWS.com
Bimini Bait Shack plans to reopen in 2023 following Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated right before the Sanibel Causeway, plans to reopen within the first two months of 2023 following damage from Hurricane Ian. First opening its doors in 2018, Bimini’s island atmosphere with live music, swing seats and a fish tank bar...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide blooms appearing along the Southwest Florida coast
Red tide is appearing up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, but is it an issue you should be concerned with?. These are pictures of where the cleaner water ends and the red tide begins. The Calusa Waterkeeper posted the pictures on Facebook. Under Blind Pass Bridge between Captiva and...
cohaitungchi.com
Three Activities for a Marco Island Family Vacation
Marco Island is an ideal place for households to flee on their Florida trip. There are numerous parks, public seashores and family-friendly actions to strive. As a result of Marco Island isn’t crowded, there isn't any standstill visitors, no rowdy island visitors and no preventing for elbow room on the seaside. And on the finish of the day (or throughout nap time) households can retire of their homey trip leases located close to the seaside or overlooking the canals in secure, quiet neighborhoods. Your loved ones is certain to have loads of area to name their very own and loads of issues to do.
treksplorer.com
Cayo Costa State Park, FL: What to See & Do and How to Get There
Searching for a remote Gulf Coast paradise with just a few hints of human contact? Save time in your Southwest Florida itinerary for Cayo Costa State Park. Located in Lee County, Cayo Costa State Park is an unspoiled barrier island with beautiful beaches and an abundance of nature. Cayo Costa...
Florida Weekly
Luxury waterfront Gulfside Twelve finalizes purchase of Carousel Beach Motel, Estero Island
Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development opportunities throughout the midwest and southeast, has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the Carousel Beach Motel located at 6230 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Carousel Beach Redevelopment, LLC, a...
floridaweekly.com
Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger
“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
LPGA event in Naples helps return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian battered area | D'Angelo
NAPLES — Perhaps it was the piles of concrete washed away by the powerful storm surge that now sit on the side of the road. Or the massive mounds of debris, mostly downed trees and limbs, some so tall they block the view of the beachfront condos from the street. Or those towering condos sitting...
WINKNEWS.com
Man finds missing Father’s Day gift in debris on Fort Myers Beach
Never give up. That’s what one man said about dealing with the hurricane damage on Fort Myers Beach. During the storm, Matt Samko lost a pocket watch he got for his first Father’s Day, but he found it with some hard work and motivation. First, he rummaged through...
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
capecoralbreeze.com
Eagle cam duo rebuild in Hurricane Ian’s wake
Southwest Florida’s most famous eagle pair have rebuilt their nest in the wake of the worst storm to ever hit Southwest Florida. Harriet and M15 had their nest destroyed by Hurricane Ian. But, as they have in the past, the duo put the question of whether the Southwest Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend
The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
Trio busted for looting Southwest Florida business
Trio busted for looting Southwest Florida business
Comments / 0