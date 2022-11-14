ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The original mini donut food truck

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah’s original mini donut truck takes on the town with their kabobs! With three mini donuts on a stick, the donut kabobs come in several different flavors such as animal cookie, strawberry banana, cinnamon sugar and glaze, maple and bacon and so many more. Donut Kabobs, owned by Tyler Sill, is a truck you don’t want to miss out on. One bite and you will be in love!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Bring in the attitude of gratitude this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) My Wonder Woman Journal is an opportunity to instill gratitude and self love into everyday live. McKenna Brown, founder of the program, is giving prompts to look at gratitude every day to help to promote self love and positive mental health.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving

On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites

SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
PARK CITY, UT
moabsunnews.com

Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
UTAH STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy