KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
The original mini donut food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah’s original mini donut truck takes on the town with their kabobs! With three mini donuts on a stick, the donut kabobs come in several different flavors such as animal cookie, strawberry banana, cinnamon sugar and glaze, maple and bacon and so many more. Donut Kabobs, owned by Tyler Sill, is a truck you don’t want to miss out on. One bite and you will be in love!
Bring in the attitude of gratitude this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) My Wonder Woman Journal is an opportunity to instill gratitude and self love into everyday live. McKenna Brown, founder of the program, is giving prompts to look at gratitude every day to help to promote self love and positive mental health.
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving
On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites
SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah
This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
Utah man jumps into freezing river to save woman
A Utahn made a heroic rescue Saturday morning when he decided to jump into a freezing river in Idaho to save a life.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Lawsuit launched to protect tiny endangered fish native to Utah
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for "failing to protect the imperiled least chub" under the Endangered Species Act.
Utah DWR offering horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides for the first time in two years
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Haviland’s Old West Adventures are partnering to give Utahns horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides this winter. Dry conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the DWR from offering rides for the previous two years. Starting on Dec. 2,...
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
Lagoon hikes up ticket prices for 2023 season
Lagoon announced ticket prices for the 2023 season and guests will have to dish out some extra money in order to get into the popular Utah amusement park.
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Utah man jumps into freezing cold river to save woman who drove her car off a boat dock
A man from Elk Ridge, Utah, reportedly jumped into Idaho's freezing cold Snake River to save a woman after she drove her car off a boat dock, according to EastIdahoNews.com.
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
