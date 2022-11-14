Read full article on original website
Managing emotions during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The holidays bring up lots of feelings, good and bad, but the important part of understanding these emotions is identifying your own attachment style. Laurin Sondergaard explained what attachment is. Attachment, she said, is the way we connect with people and...
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving
On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
This surgical procedure lowers the hairline without a hair transplant
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Are you self-conscious about your hairline? It’s a common concern felt by many, but most who suffer in silence are unaware that there are surgical procedures that can lower the hairline and reduce the forehead area. For those looking to have top-rated procedures and more here locally, Utah Facial Plastics is a trusted choice that offers dramatic results to patients in a variety of surgical and non-surgical services.
This is how Ketamine Infusion Therapy is used to improve mental health
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Our mental health affects all aspects of daily life. And most individuals suffer from some form of mental distress, often treated by prescription medication. For those seeking a more proactive solution to their mental health, Restorative Health in Utah provides patients with holistic medical care including ketamine infusions, hormone therapy, and more. The practice puts a focus on promoting health rather than disease management.
Getting Your Flu Vaccine Is as Important as Ever; What You Need to Know
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Each year, seasonal flu infections cause a variety of symptoms that start suddenly. The flu typically makes you feel rotten for 3 to 5 days. However, it can be dangerous for young children, older adults, and others with certain health conditions. To protect yourself and your community, you need a flu shot every year.
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
Cold and dry conditions dominate state’s Wednesday weather
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We get a repeat performance today of the last few days with just some slight warming expected. The quiet weather pattern we’re seeing is due to a large trough of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the northwest. With Utah sandwiched in between, both features are helping funnel a dry and chilly northerly flow into the region. The northerly winds can create gusty conditions near the mouths of the canyons in Washington County and contribute to a colder real feel of the temperature thanks to wind chill values.
The 3 important areas to check on our cars for winter driving
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Winter weather is certainly going to hit hard this season here in Utah, which means drivers must move fast if they want any hope of braving the rougher roads ahead. There are several things to do to prepare for winter, but our friends at Ken Garff Automotive Group have narrowed the list down to 3 essential areas that every driver must check before hazardous conditions hit.
Upgrade your home and wardrobe with huge deals ahead of Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’ve just about landed on the holidays, which means the time to start our shopping is now. Luckily, our friends at Downeast Home & Clothing are lending a hand by getting the Black Friday Sales started early this year. From now...
It’s National Apprenticeship Week! How you can get some training for the workforce without the student loans
LAYTON, UT (Daily Dish) – Trying to find the best career path can be tough—especially if you do not want to go to college and would rather head straight to the workforce but aren’t sure what you want to do. Registered Apprenticeships just one of the many alternatives to a traditional college education.
