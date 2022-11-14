SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We get a repeat performance today of the last few days with just some slight warming expected. The quiet weather pattern we’re seeing is due to a large trough of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the northwest. With Utah sandwiched in between, both features are helping funnel a dry and chilly northerly flow into the region. The northerly winds can create gusty conditions near the mouths of the canyons in Washington County and contribute to a colder real feel of the temperature thanks to wind chill values.

