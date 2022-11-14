Read full article on original website
Survive cold and flu season with Dr. Erica Steele on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dr. Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice joins Coast Live to share tips for cough, cold, and flu prevention with a live demonstration of the protocol for sick care visits at her practice. Presented by. Holistic Family Practice. (757) 685-4325.
First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning Friday morning, even colder weather ahead
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season. Remember way back to last weekend when we had high temperatures close...
First Warning Forecast: A nice but chilly weekend, Warming up next week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning until 8 AM Friday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and parts of NE NC. This locations will likely see the first freeze of the season. *** Frost Advisory until 8 AM Friday for the northern Outer Banks of Dare...
Everyday Hero: Local soldier has a lot on her plate but makes it happen!
NORFOLK, Va. - She's a non-stop volunteer and next month will be honored by the Armed Services YMCA for her giving spirit. When Master Sergeant Shavodka Burton learned about the honor, "I was just like wow! really me? I just think I'm an ordinary person." Ordinary is not the word...
Update: Norfolk Police have located missing man
NORFOLK, Va. — Officers have found a missing 29-year-old man, Edward Wallace after conducting a search for about two days. Prior to locating Wallace, police said he was last seen on November 14. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport...
Two Norfolk football standouts named U.S. Army All-Americans
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lake Taylor's Anthony Britton and Peyton Jones of Maury have caught the eyes of football fans all across the 757. Now they'll get the chance to do the same on the national stage. Britton and Jones have earned spots in the U.S. Army Bowl, an all-star game...
Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 16
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs are on the road to Charleston where they'll have a chance to pick up some resume-boosting wins. This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking back at the Monarchs' last victory against Virginia Wesleyan on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Jones had more than basketball on his mind, as his alma mater, Virginia, dealt with the aftermath of the deadly shooting that killed three members of the Cavalier football team.
Late comeback falls short as Old Dominion falls to Virginia Tech
CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- After falling in a 20 point hole, Old Dominion ran out of time to complete a monumental comeback on Thursday afternoon. Chaunce Jenkins scored a career-high 24 points and Mekhi Long posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the Monarchs fell to Virginia Tech, 75-71, in the Charleston Classic. The loss drops ODU's record to 2-2.
Christopher Newport, Virginia Wesleyan on NCAA Tournament collision course
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- The 757 could be treated to a match-up of neighboring teams in the national quarterfinals this weekend. Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan both take the Captains' home pitch on Saturday for the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. With wins on Saturday, the two would meet each other for a trip to the Final Four on Sunday.
Norfolk State snaps two game skid with win at Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (WTKR)- After back-to-back road showdowns with top 10 teams, Norfolk State found its way back into the win column on Thursday night. Joe Bryant scored a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds as the Spartans held off a Monmouth comeback attempt for a 64-59 victory. The win improved NSU's record to 3-2 on the season.
