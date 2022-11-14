ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN

Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Heads up - large surf remains and stronger winds along with some passing showers. Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for gusty...
Flash flood warning issued for Maui County

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui and Molokai Thursday night. The warning for the island of Maui was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning for the...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
Morning Beat: WWII explosives in the Solomon Islands

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. What's Trending: Coors nail polish, Steve Jobs sandals sold at auction. $218,750 dollars -- that's how much Steve Jobs' worn-out sandals sold for at an auction over the weekend. Erosion concerns heightened as...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless

Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
