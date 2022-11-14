Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN
Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. HEADS UP: Trade winds are going to be even stronger this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Heads up - large surf remains and stronger winds along with some passing showers. Tracking stronger winds for a first alert heads up this weekend. Hawaii News Now Artemis and First alert weather - HNN. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for gusty...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning issued for Maui County
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui and Molokai Thursday night. The warning for the island of Maui was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning for the...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Piʻikea Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: WWII explosives in the Solomon Islands
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. What's Trending: Coors nail polish, Steve Jobs sandals sold at auction. $218,750 dollars -- that's how much Steve Jobs' worn-out sandals sold for at an auction over the weekend. Erosion concerns heightened as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
10 cheapest places to fill up your gas tank in Hawaii
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Hawaii is $5.21, which is down 12 cents since last month, according to AAA.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Here's The Difference Between Hawai'i's Local Food and Hawaiian Food, Plus How Spam Fits Into All of It
Out of necessity, my ancestors turned rice flour into butter mochi, Spam into Spam musubi, and canned goods into comfort and love.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki. Battle for uncounted ballots. Updated: 11 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii students, Japanese visitors toss ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai in effort to clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typically, you shouldn’t throw things in the Ala Wai Canal. But there are exceptions — especially when it involves cleaning the water. On Tuesday, dozens of elementary school students and Japanese visitors with the Hawaii HIS Corporation tossed genki balls into the Ala Wai. Genki...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Waves up to 16...
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
