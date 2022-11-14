ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
FREDERICK, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Vail Police investigating death of Commerce City woman

VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened. Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
9NEWS

Family remembers grandmother ambushed on front porch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Darlene Grass called a small house on a corner of South Elati Street in Englewood home for more than 30 years. As a single mother, she raised her daughter Lindsie in that house. She taught her to drive on the street in front and welcomed family and friends into the living room.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Boulder man pleads guilty in COVID relief case

DENVER — A Boulder man has pleaded guilty to taking COVID-relief money by filing false applications. Russell Lester, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in Denver federal court earlier this month. According to a release, Lester made false statements from March 2020 through August 2020 to...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead

DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora names new interim police chief

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police will soon have a new interim chief. The city announced Art Acevedo will take over as interim chief in early December. Acevedo has previously served as police chief in Austin, Texas, Houston and most recently Miami. He currently operates a law enforcement consulting company. The city of Aurora said Monday that Acevedo was consulting with the police department on its consent decree, and the city asked if he would apply for the interim position.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Colorado board recommends renaming Mount Evans

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend renaming Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The recommendation came after months of discussion. The board heard presentations and took public comment before voting Thursday night. Before the name change is made official, it...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Loveland city manager faces possible suspension

LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy