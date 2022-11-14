Read full article on original website
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is requiredBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 EastHeather WillardIdaho Springs, CO
Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail
DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Kara Gorman, 24, was found dead Sept.1 in her Fort Collins apartment of a fentanyl overdose, and the woman accused of giving her a pill is the only person so far in Colorado to face a new state charge aimed at drug dealers – distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
DA won't charge officer who shot and killed man in domestic violence standoff
DENVER — The Denver Police officer who fatally shot a man who was using an injured woman as a human shield was justified in his use of deadly force, according to a letter from the Denver District Attorney's Office. On July 15, several officers responded to 329 E. 51st...
Suspect and 2 boys shot in Aurora arranged to meet, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting in Aurora that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old boy injured had arranged to meet with the boys, which was when the shooting took place, according to the arrest affidavit. Aurora Police Department officers responded about 2:57 p.m....
Vail Police investigating death of Commerce City woman
VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened. Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.
21-year-old driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a man, police say
DENVER — A man was hit and killed by a driver early Monday in west Denver, and police said they believe the 21-year-old suspect intentionally hit the victim. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
'I'm the lucky one': Injured friend remembers 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
DENVER — His hand is bandaged, his scalp stitched and his leg broken -- but Mitchell Garcia considers himself lucky: he survived. Garcia and his best friend, Aaron Curtis, were walking to the RTD Convention Center station in Downtown Denver after a concert early Saturday morning when a driver in a blue SUV ran them over.
Family remembers grandmother ambushed on front porch
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Darlene Grass called a small house on a corner of South Elati Street in Englewood home for more than 30 years. As a single mother, she raised her daughter Lindsie in that house. She taught her to drive on the street in front and welcomed family and friends into the living room.
Colorado road conditions: Snow continues into morning commute
DENVER — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Thursday morning will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into Friday. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy...
Boulder man pleads guilty in COVID relief case
DENVER — A Boulder man has pleaded guilty to taking COVID-relief money by filing false applications. Russell Lester, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in Denver federal court earlier this month. According to a release, Lester made false statements from March 2020 through August 2020 to...
Fatal car crash leaves 1 woman dead
DENVER — At about 4:51 a.m. Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident near the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan with two passengers inside. Investigators believe that the vehicle possibly rolled during the...
Aurora names new interim police chief
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police will soon have a new interim chief. The city announced Art Acevedo will take over as interim chief in early December. Acevedo has previously served as police chief in Austin, Texas, Houston and most recently Miami. He currently operates a law enforcement consulting company. The city of Aurora said Monday that Acevedo was consulting with the police department on its consent decree, and the city asked if he would apply for the interim position.
Colorado board recommends renaming Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend renaming Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The recommendation came after months of discussion. The board heard presentations and took public comment before voting Thursday night. Before the name change is made official, it...
Loveland city manager faces possible suspension
LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
