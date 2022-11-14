ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

French restaurant coming to downtown Canton

By By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com, Special
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZndG_0jATmJwM00
C’est La Vie is bringing a taste of France to downtown Canton. Special

A new restaurant is expected to open in the next one to two months in downtown Canton, bringing a taste of France to Cherokee County.

C’est La Vie is a French restaurant owned and operated by husband and wife duo Vincent and Laetitia Fernandez. This would be the couple’s second location, with the first currently in Marble Hill.

The downtown Canton location will be at 361 E. Main St., near Synovus Bank.

“We are hoping to open sometime in December, but if not, then in January,” said Laetitia Fernandez, co-owner and master chef of C’est La Vie. “We expect to be open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, but this is still in the works.”

The restaurant offers a variety of entrees, appetizers, sides and dessert, as well as a kid’s menu for those 12 and younger.

Some of the menu items include glazed salmon, lamb chop, pulled duck, beef filet mignon, butternut soup, hot goat cheese salad, C’est La Vie burger, octopus, and apple crumble, though the menu will continue to evolve, the chef said.

“The menu will change often — so it won’t be a fixed menu because we like to change and work with fresh product to bring really famous French dishes to Canton, and even mix in some American touch,” Laetitia Fernandez said.

The restaurant’s menu is influenced by the Provence region of France, where the owners are from. The area has a Mediterranean climate and is known for its fresh fish, quality meat, fruit and vegetables, the chef owner said.

The couple, who met in 2008, opened and ran a pizzeria for 10 years, taking influence from Laetitia Fernandez’s father, who has over four decades of experience making pizza.

The couple took all of these influences with them when they moved from France in December 2018 to Georgia, opening their first restaurant in Washington, Georgia. It was open until March 2020. The couple then opened a new location in Marble Hill, close to Big Canoe. The Marble Hill location is a dual concept with a “fine dining” section as well as a “bar and grill” section. The restaurant also has live music.

The downtown Canton location will be “fine dining” only, Laetitia Fernandez said.

For more information, visit cestlaviegeorgia.com .

Canton, GA
