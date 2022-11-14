England squad numbers for World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham handed No.22 shirt
England have confirmed the squad numbers for the 26 players selected last week by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup .
The Three Lions head to Qatar with the entire group as fit as expected, after weekend fears over James Maddison were quickly extinguished.
Most of the selections are as expected and, while squad numbers don’t always offer much clue in who will start, the notable and obvious choices see Jordan Pickford remain as No1 and captain Harry Kane wearing his familiar No9 shirt. Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling are among the others to keep the same number they wore at Euro 2020.
Compared to that list from the squad which reached the final 16 months ago, Trent Alexander-Arnold - who missed out on the tournament late on after an injury - wears No18, with Callum Wilson given No24 and Maddison handed the 25 jersey. Bukayo Saka moves from 25 to 17, highlighting a more prominent role in the side - and the absence of Jadon Sancho, who wore it on home soil during the Euros. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, switches to No22 - the same number he excels in for club side Borussia Dortmund.
The full confirmed list of squad numbers is as follows:
1. Jordan Pickford
2. Kyle Walker
3. Luke Shaw
4. Declan Rice
5. John Stones
6. Harry Maguire
7. Jack Grealish
8. Jordan Henderson
9. Harry Kane
10. Raheem Sterling
11. Marcus Rashford
12. Kieran Trippier
13. Nick Pope
14. Kalvin Phillips
15. Eric Dier
16. Conor Coady
17. Bukayo Saka
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold
19. Mason Mount
20. Phil Foden
21. Ben White
22. Jude Bellingham
23. Aaron Ramsdale
24. Callum Wilson
25. James Maddison
26. Conor Gallagher
England start their tournament on Monday 21 November against Iran, before also facing USA and then Wales in the group phase.
Maddison is the only player in the squad with a sole cap to his name heading into the tournament, while only four others have single figures in senior appearances: goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (three), defender Ben White, midfielder Conor Gallagher and striker Callum Wilson (all four).
Comments / 0