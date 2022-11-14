England squad numbers for World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham handed No.22 shirt

England have confirmed the squad numbers for the 26 players selected last week by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup .

The Three Lions head to Qatar with the entire group as fit as expected, after weekend fears over James Maddison were quickly extinguished.

Most of the selections are as expected and, while squad numbers don’t always offer much clue in who will start, the notable and obvious choices see Jordan Pickford remain as No1 and captain Harry Kane wearing his familiar No9 shirt. Kyle Walker, Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling are among the others to keep the same number they wore at Euro 2020.

Compared to that list from the squad which reached the final 16 months ago, Trent Alexander-Arnold - who missed out on the tournament late on after an injury - wears No18, with Callum Wilson given No24 and Maddison handed the 25 jersey. Bukayo Saka moves from 25 to 17, highlighting a more prominent role in the side - and the absence of Jadon Sancho, who wore it on home soil during the Euros. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, switches to No22 - the same number he excels in for club side Borussia Dortmund.

The full confirmed list of squad numbers is as follows:

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Kyle Walker

3. Luke Shaw

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Harry Maguire

7. Jack Grealish

8. Jordan Henderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Raheem Sterling

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Kieran Trippier

13. Nick Pope

14. Kalvin Phillips

15. Eric Dier

16. Conor Coady

17. Bukayo Saka

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold

19. Mason Mount

20. Phil Foden

21. Ben White

22. Jude Bellingham

23. Aaron Ramsdale

24. Callum Wilson

25. James Maddison

26. Conor Gallagher

England start their tournament on Monday 21 November against Iran, before also facing USA and then Wales in the group phase.

Maddison is the only player in the squad with a sole cap to his name heading into the tournament, while only four others have single figures in senior appearances: goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (three), defender Ben White, midfielder Conor Gallagher and striker Callum Wilson (all four).