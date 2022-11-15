ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

By Bevan Hurley and Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oirx_0jATm3tz00

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.

The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.

Town mayor Art Bettge told The New York Times that he believed the killing was a “crime of passion”, but declined to give further details, saying only: “It seems to have some of the hallmarks thereof.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEd5X_0jATm3tz00

Asked to elaborate by The Spokesman-Review , a newspaper based not far across the state border in Spokane, Washington, Mr Bettge said he had reached that judgement via process of elimination.

“We don’t really know what it was,” he admitted.

Nevertheless, Mr Bettge urged citizens not to worry for their own safety, calling it “a targeted, one-off situation” that was “not likely to be repeated” .

Moscow police likewise said that they did not believe there was an “ongoing community risk” based on their preliminary investigation, although no suspects had been arrested as of Monday night.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident,” the police department said.

According to The Daily Mail, a final photo posted on social media by Ms Goncalves showed all four students smiling and posing together on a house porch.

Other photos suggested that Mr Chapin and Ms Kernodle were in a relationship, showing them with their arms around each other.

The campus was placed into lockdown on Sunday afternoon as the University of Idaho issued an alert to students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vyk9G_0jATm3tz00

The threat was lifted several hours later, but university officials warned students to remain “vigilant”.

In a post on social media , President Scott Green said Monday classes would be cancelled “out of respect for these fellow Vandals”, a reference to the school mascot.

Mr Green urged any students who were left traumatised by the tragedy to seek counselling.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up,” he said.

The Moscow Fire Department chief Brian Nickerson told the Idaho Statesman his officers were also dispatched to a medical call at the property on Sunday.

By the time they arrived, police had already entered the property and located the students’ bodies.

The deaths came on the same day that three University of Virginia students were allegedly shot dead by a fellow student. Two others wounded in the shooting on campus.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested 12 hours later after going on the run.

This story was updated at 19:16 Pacific Time to add new details.

Comments / 30

Russell Brown
4d ago

four kids are murdered and they have no information but somehow they know there is no ongoing threat. cops: nothing to see here people move along.

Reply(7)
11
Jeanette Gerber-Rockstrom
3d ago

Until that mayor has more details, he might want to shut up and quit speculating

Reply
13
Toni Crawford@
4d ago

Heartbreaking 💔 I have never seen so many kids killing themselves in my life 💔😔it’s so very Tragic and heartbreaking 💔 You have no right to take a life, let alone your life leaving questions of WHY💔Forever altering your family’s life……

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Details emerge about 4 University of Idaho students slain near campus

Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation.Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths

Investigators are looking for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported.Authorities in the city of Moscow, Idaho, have released little information about the deaths, including the cause, but have said all four students are victims and that there is no active risk to the community.The Idaho Statesman reported late Monday night that investigators are seeking a suspect.“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death

The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting

A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
The Independent

Eerie video captures University of Idaho students’ final moments before stabbing murder

Eerie video footage has captured the last known movements of two University of Idaho students before they were stabbed to death along with two friends inside their off-campus home.The video, taken from a Twitch livestream from the GrubTruckers food truck in Moscow, Idaho, shows Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stopping by for some late-night food in the early hours of Sunday morning.During the roughly 10-minute stop, the 21-year-old best friends appear to be having a good time, laughing with each other, taking photos and chatting to other students gathered nearby.A mystery man appears to be with them when they...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself

On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Students’ autopsies released as surviving roommates may be ‘key’ to solving case

Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy