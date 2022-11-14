ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Koala ‘bellows’ to attract nearby females as it lets out bizarre mating call

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Footage of a male koala emitting a loud “bellowing” sound to attract females has been shared by the Los Angeles Zoo.

Burra the koala can be seen letting out a rather strange mating call, which is possible thanks to an extra set of vocal cords that produce the noise.

At the end of the short clip, he then looks around triumphantly from the tree he is perched in.

The bellowing of amorous male koalas is sometimes so loud that it can be heard several kilometres away.

