Kansas City, MO

Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Frustrated With NFL Officiating

By Mitchell Forde
 9 days ago

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The latest controversy involving NFL officials revolves around a pair of non-calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In a season during which there has been quite a bit of grumbling about referees being too quick to throw flags for personal fouls, particularly roughing the passer, officials declined to penalize a pair of big hits by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on Chiefs receivers.

One of those wideouts, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is indignant about the lack of protection.

During the second quarter, Cisco delivered a vicious hit to Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, which resulted in Smith-Schuster being diagnosed with a concussion and missing the remainder of the game. Later, he hit Valdes-Scantling as he was attempting to catch a pass. Neither play drew a penalty flag.

After the game, Valdes-Scantling took to Twitter to express his frustration.

"Maybe I don’t understand the rules of targeting, helmet to helmet, or unnecessary roughness," Valdes-Scantling tweeted. "Y’all protecting us?"

As pass-catchers, Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling should be considered defenseless players and, according to the NFL rulebook , thus protected from any forcible contact to their head or neck as well as forcible contact from an opposing player's helmet to any part of their body.

Referee Brad Rogers said after the game that the officials deemed the two hits to be shoulder-to-shoulder contact. The hit on Smith-Schuster was initially penalized but the officials waved off the flag.

Valdes-Scantling is far from the only person to express outrage at the lack of penalties on Cisco. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy criticized the NFL's inconsistency on Sunday in failing to penalize Cisco while San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was not only flagged but ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

It will be interesting to see whether the NFL issues a statement on the two no-calls. Cisco may well receive a fine this week, but that will likely be little consolation to the Chiefs, especially if Smith-Schuster continues to be sidelined during this week's divisional clash with the Chargers.

