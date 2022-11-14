ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fast food workers to strike in support of newly-passed law that will create a fast food labor council

By Jacque Porter
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrRrE_0jATlnBp00

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Some fast food workers in California will strike Tuesday to demand that industry giants like Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and Chic-Fil-A stop efforts to repeal a new law that would create a council to oversee fast food working conditions in the state.

In September, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257, which creates a 10-seat council made up of representatives from the government, employers, and employees to create minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other conditions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of fast food restaurant workers.

Also known as the FAST Recovery Act, the bill only applies to restaurants that are part of chains with 100 or more locations nationally that share a common brand or that are “characterized by standardized options for decor, marketing, packaging, products, and services.”

Fast food companies and franchisees have so far raised more than $20,000,000 for the Save Local Restaurants campaign aimed at getting a referendum placed on the November 2024 ballot that would block the FAST Recovery Act from going into effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzRD8_0jATlnBp00

According to the Fight for $15 and a Union campaign, the workers will hold rallies across California, including at corporate offices of Del Taco, Jack in the Box and Chipotle.

The campaign said workers would also demonstrate in Sacramento with California Labor & Workforce Development Agency head Natalie Palugyai.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Starbucks workers at 10 California locations participate in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 10 Starbucks stores in California went on strike Thursday, joining workers from at least 90 other locations across the country in protest of their employer’s response to unionization efforts, the union organizing the action said. Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, calls the strikes the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delivered Republicans the seat they needed Wednesday to take control of the U.S. House, but just how much of an edge the GOP will have in the chamber remains uncertain as the state’s seemingly drawn-out vote count continues. After the balance of power...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?

SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy