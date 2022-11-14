Fast food workers to strike in support of newly-passed law that will create a fast food labor council

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Some fast food workers in California will strike Tuesday to demand that industry giants like Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and Chic-Fil-A stop efforts to repeal a new law that would create a council to oversee fast food working conditions in the state.

In September, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257, which creates a 10-seat council made up of representatives from the government, employers, and employees to create minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other conditions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of fast food restaurant workers.

Also known as the FAST Recovery Act, the bill only applies to restaurants that are part of chains with 100 or more locations nationally that share a common brand or that are “characterized by standardized options for decor, marketing, packaging, products, and services.”

Fast food companies and franchisees have so far raised more than $20,000,000 for the Save Local Restaurants campaign aimed at getting a referendum placed on the November 2024 ballot that would block the FAST Recovery Act from going into effect.

According to the Fight for $15 and a Union campaign, the workers will hold rallies across California, including at corporate offices of Del Taco, Jack in the Box and Chipotle.

The campaign said workers would also demonstrate in Sacramento with California Labor & Workforce Development Agency head Natalie Palugyai.

