ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 49

Heather Martin
3d ago

And Biden and his administration knew it would be blocked, it was just another lie and tactic they told and used to get people to vote for them.

Reply(3)
28
pixie grace
3d ago

Bait and switch. They all fell for it. Just like all the other lies they told. They also want a pass on all the bs lies of Covid. Yep keep voting for these clowns and criminals and you’ll have what you deserve, nothing. Go move to California, Nancy will pay you to live in a tent. Don’t forget to vote for her and her party.

Reply(6)
33
Brian Manuel
3d ago

Hey all you college educated people out there!!!! YOU JUST GOT PLAYED!!!! 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃..they knew it was illegal when they did it. It got your vote didn't it!!!!

Reply
23
Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

570K+
Followers
72K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy