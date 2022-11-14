Read full article on original website
Theodora Thompson
3d ago
He should have never been out on any bond, shame on the judicial system 😭😭😭
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Concealment of a Death charges after shooting her boyfriend and leaving him in the house for one day, according to the District Attorney’s office. On Monday, Nov. 14, Natalie Louise Miller, 33, entered a plea...
FOX Carolina
An Upstate student has been charged.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westside High School student Wednesday on a weapons charge. Officials searched the student when they said there was an odor of marijuana.
Oconee Woman charged with Attempted Murder following stabbing
An Oconee County woman is charged with Attempted Murder after a Sunday evening incident near Oakway. 41 year old Tonya Marie Harvey also faces a weapons violation charge.
FOX Carolina
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death.
FOX Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, initiated a traffic stop at around 2:16 p.m. but a chase started after the vehicle did not stop near the intersection of New Cut Road and Howard Street.
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
NC mom stabs 5-year-old daughter to death then walks to nearby home and passes out, DA says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina woman who investigators say stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death is headed to prison, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. Penny Short Hartle, 51, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement, Murray said. Deputies...
New details in shooting that left teenager injured
Greenwood police now say a shooting yesterday morning targeted a student waiting at a bus stop. Their Facebook page says, the fifteen year old victim was shot in the leg by the unnamed suspect who had singled him out at 7:15 am on Beadle Avenue.
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
FOX Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A victim was airlifted to the hospital Sunday night after a woman violently attacked her, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect, 41-year-old Wanda Harvey, was intoxicated and “acting belligerently” while in a car with several other people. According...
Deputies recover vehicles, seize multiple guns in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a recent investigation that has led to multiple stolen items.
FOX Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago. Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
FOX Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a cat burglar who broke into a West Asheville restaurant early Monday morning. Police said they were called to a restaurant in the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 14 to investigate a report of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers found the back door forced open.
WYFF4.com
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Aceremony was held on Monday at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge was killed back in June while responding to a domestic incident. During the ceremony, the Aldridge family was in attendance to see several awards present...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14.
One found, two others still at large in search for missing teen girls
Investigators with the GCSO are conducting an active search for three female run away juveniles. They were last seen around 7:30 pm at Venice Group Home located on S. Industrial Drive, Simpsonville, Tuesday evening.
Comments / 6