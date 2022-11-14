The race between MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch is likely headed to an automatic recount as the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District remains too close to call. With 99 per cent of votes now counted, the right-wing extremist is leading by just 551 votes or 0.16 percentage points.An automatic recount is triggered if neither candidate has enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent. A recount must be completed by 13 December.While her own future in politics still hangs in the balance, Ms Boebert still took the opportunity to...

COLORADO STATE ・ 47 MINUTES AGO