Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
A major student-loan company just undermined the GOP-led lawsuit that temporarily halted Biden's debt cancellation
Six GOP-led states said in a lawsuit that Biden's student-debt relief will hurt loan company MOHELA. In response to their appeal, the 8th Circuit placed a temporary stay on the relief. But MOHELA recently said it is not involved with the lawsuit, undermining the GOP argument. A conservative group may...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
Investopedia
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts
The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
President Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
What To Know Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge surprised many by striking down the student debt relief program late on Thursday. Here’s why he did that and what might happen next to revive it.
Biden Administration appealing federal judge’s ruling over debt forgiveness
Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold.
Biden student debt relief program blocked by appeals court in blow to plan
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Monday, another blow to the program.
Biden administration looks to Supreme Court to continue student debt relief program
The Biden administration said in court papers on Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to remove one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, which has drawn swift legal challenges since its recent launch. The forthcoming request to the justices is part of the...
Lauren Boebert – live: Republican celebrates house speaker’s departure as own race nears recount in Colorado
The race between MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch is likely headed to an automatic recount as the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District remains too close to call. With 99 per cent of votes now counted, the right-wing extremist is leading by just 551 votes or 0.16 percentage points.An automatic recount is triggered if neither candidate has enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent. A recount must be completed by 13 December.While her own future in politics still hangs in the balance, Ms Boebert still took the opportunity to...
Comments / 1