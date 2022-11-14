IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were heard.

As officers were on their way to the scene, a 911 call came in saying there were two victims at the scene. Upon arrival, officers say they found 46-year-old Richard Spruell and 43-year-old Angelique Edwards inside of a pickup truck.

Officers say Spruell and Edwards were unresponsive, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. EMS personnel arrived on the scene where they pronounced Spruell dead at the scene. Edwards was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Edwards and Spruell had just arrived at the location. As they sat in the pickup truck, police say an unknown suspect approached the truck and fired multiple times into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Police say it’s unknown at this time why the victims were at the location and if they knew the suspect.

Police say detectives are working with residents and businesses in the area, looking for witnesses and video surveillance. Detectives are asking that anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department.

