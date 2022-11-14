ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y6fm_0jATkLUY00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were heard.

As officers were on their way to the scene, a 911 call came in saying there were two victims at the scene. Upon arrival, officers say they found 46-year-old Richard Spruell and 43-year-old Angelique Edwards inside of a pickup truck.

Officers say Spruell and Edwards were unresponsive, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. EMS personnel arrived on the scene where they pronounced Spruell dead at the scene. Edwards was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

RELATED: Two shot and killed in Fresno, police search for gunman

During their investigation, detectives determined that Edwards and Spruell had just arrived at the location. As they sat in the pickup truck, police say an unknown suspect approached the truck and fired multiple times into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Police say it’s unknown at this time why the victims were at the location and if they knew the suspect.

Police say detectives are working with residents and businesses in the area, looking for witnesses and video surveillance. Detectives are asking that anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shoplifting suspects arrested in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested in Visalia after an incident at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Mooney Boulevard, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Visalia Police Department Property Crimes detectives were working on a detail that was focused on retail theft groups that […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy